Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Record-Herald
Tree lighting this Sunday
This Sunday, Nov. 27, the annual Christmas Parade will be taking place in downtown Washington Court House, starting at 3 p.m. The parade will weave through the same route that it embarked on last year. The trail will start off on Elm Street, then make its way to Columbus Avenue...
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Record-Herald
The Pipes of Christmas
A Greenfield remedy for lingering post-pandemic blues will be an uplifting Christmas musical extravaganza to unfold Sunday, Dec. 18. The Pipes of Christmas will highlight the three magnificent and historical organs in Greenfield. The musical tour will consist of an inspiring Christmas half hour organ recital at each of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Times Gazette
Greenfield applauds Leesburg
It might seem a bit unusual, but Greenfield has not only awarded its citizen of the month award to multiple people, but to the people in two departments in Leesburg, all basically for being a good neighbor. This month’s citizens of the month awardees are the people of Leesburg’s street...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
informerpress.com
Lifelong dream produces a new West Union diner
The recently acquired Panhandle Diner in West Union is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant was previously known as BK Scoop, which was also a revered local restaurant that featured a variety of hotdogs and desserts. The new owner of the Panhandle Diner is Robin Poole. Poole is excited...
Record-Herald
Mrs. Kirkpatrick’s MTES kindergartners discuss cooking a turkey
Karlie B.: Get a turkey from my dad’s hunting. When we get it home mom and dad would grill it on the smoker. Cook it for 6 hours and then cut it with a knife. Eat it with green beans and noodles. Maddox Foor: Get a turkey from WalMart....
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving
On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
sciotopost.com
Free Thanksgiving Meal in Circleville
Circleville – A free thanksgiving meal is being offered for people who need it right here in Circleville. Annually the local St Josephs Church opens its doors to give away a hot meal for people who need it on Thanksgiving. The event will be Carried out or Delivery at...
Comments / 0