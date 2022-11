COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday from jail after being released from the hospital a day earlier. Anderson Lee Aldrich was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting. Aldrich was scheduled to appear by video from jail at the hearing. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich’s attorneys said in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but the attorneys didn’t elaborate.

