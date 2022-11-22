Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme
It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Invention Is “Never Before Seen in Theme or Amusement Parks”
Could a NEW kind of roller coaster be coming to Disney World soon?. We’ve seen Disney use many different kinds of ride designs, like trackless vehicles (think Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway), 360-degree ride vehicles (like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), water rides (like Pirates of the Caribbean), omnimover dark rides (like Haunted Mansion), and classic coasters (like Rockin’ Roller Coaster). So what’s the next big thing coming to Disney World rides? We might have a BIG clue.
Disney Theme Parks Unplanned Ride Stoppages Up Even As Ticket Prices Rise – Report
The waiting is the hardest part, sang Tom Petty. Visitors to the Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks would likely agree, as unplanned ride stoppages and wait times are increasing, even as ticket prices rise. A Wall Street Journal analysis of statistics from three amusement park data providers claims problems are worsening at the parks. Citing WDW stats, a website that tracks ride status at Disney parks, the average monthly ride stoppages rose 58% at Disneyland from 2018 to 2022 as of late September, and rose 42% at Walt Disney World over the same period. Total ride stoppages fell at the...
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
disneyfoodblog.com
OPENING DATE Revealed for Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland
From coast to coast, the Disney parks are being transformed with new attractions, hotels, restaurants, and more. Over in Disneyland Park, Mickey’s Toontown has been closed for a complete reimagining, and we learned quite a few updates about the project at the last D23 Expo. Unfortunately, Disney had remained quiet on when Toontown might reopen — until now!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World
The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney World Leans Into a Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com
Who Are All Those Ghosts in the Haunted Mansion?
You’ve visited the Haunted Mansion more times than you’ve visited some family members’ homes. You know every word to “Grim Grinning Ghosts.” You automatically know to move to the dead center of the Stretching Room (though still closest to the wall panel that disguises the exit door).
Comments / 0