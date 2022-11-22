Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
California Man Sentenced in Northwest Iowa Federal Drug Case
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A California man is going to federal prison in a Northwest Iowa drug case. 43-year-old Wesley Wood was given a decade behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetmaine to Sheldon using the United States Postal Service. Following...
Sioux City Journal
Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges. After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
kicdam.com
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at his home
A man who was accused of assaulting a woman at his home has entered into a plea agreement.
Man who admitted to ‘sticking’ woman in Leeds pleads not guilty
A man involved in a stabbing in Leeds has entered a written plea along with trial date being set.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
kicdam.com
Two Charged In Connection to Lyon County Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged in connection to a stabbing in Lyon County. Police were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George on October 30th after receiving a report of person having been stabbed and once on scene found 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of Rock Rapids had been stabbed multiple times.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
Comments / 1