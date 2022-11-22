Millcreek senior offered full-ride college scholarship

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Millcreek Township School District senior at McDowell High School has been awarded a full-ride scholarship.

The school district announced Tuesday that Yeabsira “Sira” Frost has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh.

Frost currently is dual-enrolled at both McDowell and Penn State Behrend. She is interested in studying engineering with a focus on robotics or computer. At McDowell she has designed multiple machining parts in the school’s manufacturing lab and teaches other students how to use the machines.

Frost is waiting on the status of her college applications at other schools.

