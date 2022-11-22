Two African girls in their twenties, nearly in tears, approach a woman after her keynote speech at a local university. “We learned how to speak English watching you,” one of the girls tells the woman as she begins to cry. “We come from a French-speaking country, and we didn’t have a lot of guidance when we got here, so we would watch you on TV every day and listen.” The woman, touched by such an honest admission, begins to tear up too.

