Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
The Best Mexican Food in Houston

Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor

Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
An Interview With the Voice of Houston: Melanie Lawson

Two African girls in their twenties, nearly in tears, approach a woman after her keynote speech at a local university. “We learned how to speak English watching you,” one of the girls tells the woman as she begins to cry. “We come from a French-speaking country, and we didn’t have a lot of guidance when we got here, so we would watch you on TV every day and listen.” The woman, touched by such an honest admission, begins to tear up too.
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg

Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes

If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years

The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
