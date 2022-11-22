Read full article on original website
CSULB Responds to Suit by Woman, 95, Over $25 Million Gift Agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an "ill-considered and unsupportable complaint" in her name.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
spectrumnews1.com
Barbecue cookout helps raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash
NORWALK, Calif. — Hundreds of supporters and members of different law enforcement agencies came together to help raise money for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets who were injured in a wrong-way crash in Whittier on Nov. 16. The sheriff's department's Norwalk station hosted a barbecue cookout and...
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
Fired female former Montebello PD detective sues for discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment.
delmartimes.net
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
O.C. pharmacist convicted of role in $11M fraud scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced today.
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
coastreportonline.com
Porter, Foley win key OC seats
Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits
“Pastor Tagaloa must be held accountable for the financial abuse, neglect, abandonment and isolation inflicted upon this disabled veteran, resulting in his ultimate demise,” an attorney for the family said. The post Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits appeared first on Long Beach Post.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Dad of Blaze Bernstein, college student killed in apparent hate crime, explains how giving is key to happiness
The holidays are seen as a time of giving and one Orange County dad says that is the key to happiness. FOX 11 was joined by Gideon Bernstein, whose son was murdered in an apparent hate crime, to share how he finds happiness during a time of grief. We've profiled...
