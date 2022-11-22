ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Barbecue cookout helps raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash

NORWALK, Calif. — Hundreds of supporters and members of different law enforcement agencies came together to help raise money for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets who were injured in a wrong-way crash in Whittier on Nov. 16. The sheriff's department's Norwalk station hosted a barbecue cookout and...
WHITTIER, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to ban oil drilling

The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
coastreportonline.com

Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy