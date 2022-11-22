Read full article on original website
Mother is warning others after 2-year-old spent 14 days on ventilator with RSV
"They were the longest 14 days of my life," Halterman said. "I honestly thought I was going to lose my son. We got transferred from one hospital to another and it just seemed like the longest weeks of my life."
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are working in their own Thanksgiving meal between emergency calls. Like so many families, first responders spent a lot of the day preparing the big dinner. However, they’re always ready to drop everything to help others. “That’s our number-one reason why we’re here...
wsvaonline.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
NBC 29 News
94th Blessing of the Hounds service held in Keswick
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County tradition played out at Grace Episcopal Church early Thursday, November 24. The Keswick-area church hosted the 94th Blessing of the Hounds service. “It is an old tradition that dates back to the Colonial period of Virginia, and dates right back here,” Rector Miles...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months
Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter...
NBC 29 News
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital receives top grade in hospital safety
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is receiving an “A” in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization. SMJH was given the high rating for its prevention of harm to patients. “Human error is part of human...
NBC 29 News
Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Fire Administration says around 300 house fires are reported on Thanksgiving. Cooking is also the leading cause of homes and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We see an uptick on cooking fires and kitchen fires nationally, as well as regionally. Nationally,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
NBC 29 News
Loaves & Fishes working to feed those in need this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit in Albemarle County, is working to clear its shelves to help as many people as it can have a full table on Thanksgiving. “People are looking for food to be able to share with their friends and their family,” Executive...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army provides hot Thanksgiving meal to the community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and Charlottesville’s Salvation Army is no exception, serving Thanksgiving meals to those in-need Thursday. Today was the first time in three years volunteers were able to provide in-person meals at the Ridge Street location. “We’re able to...
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Dozens of Albemarle kids miss the first hour of school each week because their buses arrive late
Berta Sevillano looked down at her phone on an early November afternoon. She thought it was a notification from her child’s school telling her that the bus was going to be late again. The text was for something else. She breathed a sigh of relief. This is a common...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
cbs19news
Raffle raises thousands of dollars to help families of slain UVA players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former University of Virginia football player has launched a raffle to raise money for the victims and the families of the players impacted by what happened on Nov. 13. Juan Thornhill, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, says he started the...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
