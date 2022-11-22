ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are working in their own Thanksgiving meal between emergency calls. Like so many families, first responders spent a lot of the day preparing the big dinner. However, they’re always ready to drop everything to help others. “That’s our number-one reason why we’re here...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

94th Blessing of the Hounds service held in Keswick

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County tradition played out at Grace Episcopal Church early Thursday, November 24. The Keswick-area church hosted the 94th Blessing of the Hounds service. “It is an old tradition that dates back to the Colonial period of Virginia, and dates right back here,” Rector Miles...
KESWICK, VA
NBC 29 News

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital receives top grade in hospital safety

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is receiving an “A” in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization. SMJH was given the high rating for its prevention of harm to patients. “Human error is part of human...
NBC 29 News

Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Fire Administration says around 300 house fires are reported on Thanksgiving. Cooking is also the leading cause of homes and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We see an uptick on cooking fires and kitchen fires nationally, as well as regionally. Nationally,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy