BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Ina Garten and Julia Child Both Suggest Store-Bought Snacks For Thanksgiving Guests
Both Ina Garten and Julia Child suggest that fans take a little help from the store when it comes to snacks for your Thanksgiving guests.
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
Wife Shows The Frustratingly Laughable Different Between Her Side of the Bed and Husband’s
Yeah that looks like a him problem.
How to Make Bang Bang Shrimp Just Like Bonefish Grill
It’s not Olive Garden without an order of . It’s not Cracker Barrel without a side of hash brown casserole. And it’s not Bonefish Grill without an order (or two) of bang bang shrimp. This crispy, saucy and spicy shrimp is the signature appetizer at Bonefish Grill....
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Here's Where You Can Find Bobby Flay's 'All-Time Favorite Dessert'
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay had a unique entrance to the culinary world, first working in a restaurant at the age of 17, according to Food Network. He then went on to graduate from The French Culinary Institute and continued perfecting his skills. Flay opened his first restaurant in 1991 in New York City and called it Mesa Grill, per Bobby Flay's website. Since then, he has opened countless other restaurants, appeared on various TV shows, written cookbooks, and earned several awards.
Instagram Is In Awe Of Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Pies
The final countdown to the Thanksgiving feast has officially begun, and hosts and home chefs alike have kicked their cooking game into high gear. In true Thanksgiving Day fashion, kitchens are buzzing with activity. One set of hands is working on the pumpkin pie, while the other is prepping the sweet potato casserole recipe.
The Altruistic Reason Jon Taffer Does Bar Rescue
Watch an episode of "Bar Rescue," the Paramount Network show in which hospitality expert Jon Taffer rescues — or at least attempts to save — failing bars from incompetent owners, disinterested managers and unmotivated employees, and you'll see Taffer entering the bars almost literally whirling with a tornado of criticism. He'll loudly berate people for the impending failure of their establishment, mercilessly criticizing inadequate job performance, inspecting liquor bottles for contamination, and trashing dirty kitchens. But that eventually gives way to Taffer sharing his deep knowledge, if not always patiently, of "bar science." As the show progresses, work crews remodel the failing bar to more effectively fit its market, and a mixology expert and a chef join Taffer to equip owners, managers, and staff for success.
TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'
It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
Martha Stewart’s Cherry-cheese Strudel Pie Looks More Like Modern Art Than a Thanksgiving Dessert
Scrambling to figure out what dessert to bring to your family’s Thanksgiving gathering? Martha Stewart has the answer. Stewart’s cherry-cheese strudel pie is a far cry from traditional (and sometimes boring!) pumpkin or apple pie and your family may be too impressed to cut into it — it’s just that pretty!
Drew Barrymore Says Giving Up Alcohol Took Away 'Guilt And Dysfunction'
Anyone who has ever had a manicure knows that the setting can be likened to a confessional, or perhaps a dinner date with a close friend or significant other. Something about two human beings sitting across a table from one another, holding each other's hands, is naturally conducive to emotional intimacy. Machine Gun Kelly experienced that last year when he was on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via CBS News). "I kinda am sick of smiling all day when I don't feel like smiling," MGK said while painting Barrymore's nails a minty green color from his new unisex nail polish line. "A lot of what I do is for other people, and I haven't given myself the space and the time to say that it's okay to not be okay." Barrymore responded with trademark humor ("I don't mean to sound creepy but I like you so much more!") and then dropped a less-than-trademark personal revelation.
Souped out already? Try this sweet potato gratin instead
After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter. The trees, bare arms outstretched towards the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another’s tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I’d like, and sets before I’m done writing for the day. Before long, it will be the end of this year.I’m slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives....
The Devastating 2009 Death Of 'The Original Celebrity Chef,' Keith Floyd
Keith Floyd was a beloved British chef who found fame across the pond for his eccentric and relatable cooking style. A prolific restaurateur, writer, and television host, Floyd started out as a journalist, then entered the army, where he oversaw the kitchens and meals in the officers' mess. He left the army and, with some acquired skills and a lot of natural talent, opened and closed several restaurants before finding his way to television in the 1980s with "Floyd on Fish," where he promptly turned the television cooking show genre on its head.
TODAY.com
The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC
The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
Michael Voltaggio Ate At Wolfgang Puck's Spago For His Super-Private Wedding
Michael Voltaggio is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and competition cooking star. He burst onto the scene in 2009 after winning "Top Chef" and has been delighting audiences ever since. The chef stays busy between competing on "Tournament of Champions;" mentoring young chefs on his show, "Battle of the Brothers;" and opening new restaurants. His latest restaurant venture is a partnership between him and his brother, Bryan Voltaggio: their Italian-inspired restaurant Vulcania, which is nestled amongst the trees in Mammoth Mountain, California.
Epicurious
Life of the Party
Active Time 10 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes, including cooling time. This nonalcoholic crowd pleaser is made with Ghia, one of my favorite NA apéritifs to work with. Ghia is slightly bitter, bursting with notes of citrus peel and hints of ginger. To round out this booze-free cocktail, I’ve added tart pomegranate juice and aromatic cinnamon for a warming seasonal touch. A generous splash of fresh lemon juice keeps things refreshing and easy going.
Duff Goldman Is Ending The Chocolate Chip/oatmeal Raisin Divide
When it comes to eating desserts on the go, it's hard to top the humble cookie. Whether you want to buy one from a place like Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies or whip up a homemade batch from scratch, your sweet treat will likely be affordable, delicious, and fairly mess-free (minus a few crumbs here and there).
