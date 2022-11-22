ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor

If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Mashed

The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now

Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
OKLAHOMA STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Make Bang Bang Shrimp Just Like Bonefish Grill

It’s not Olive Garden without an order of . It’s not Cracker Barrel without a side of hash brown casserole. And it’s not Bonefish Grill without an order (or two) of bang bang shrimp. This crispy, saucy and spicy shrimp is the signature appetizer at Bonefish Grill....
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Mashed

Here's Where You Can Find Bobby Flay's 'All-Time Favorite Dessert'

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay had a unique entrance to the culinary world, first working in a restaurant at the age of 17, according to Food Network. He then went on to graduate from The French Culinary Institute and continued perfecting his skills. Flay opened his first restaurant in 1991 in New York City and called it Mesa Grill, per Bobby Flay's website. Since then, he has opened countless other restaurants, appeared on various TV shows, written cookbooks, and earned several awards.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mashed

Instagram Is In Awe Of Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Pies

The final countdown to the Thanksgiving feast has officially begun, and hosts and home chefs alike have kicked their cooking game into high gear. In true Thanksgiving Day fashion, kitchens are buzzing with activity. One set of hands is working on the pumpkin pie, while the other is prepping the sweet potato casserole recipe.
Mashed

The Altruistic Reason Jon Taffer Does Bar Rescue

Watch an episode of "Bar Rescue," the Paramount Network show in which hospitality expert Jon Taffer rescues — or at least attempts to save — failing bars from incompetent owners, disinterested managers and unmotivated employees, and you'll see Taffer entering the bars almost literally whirling with a tornado of criticism. He'll loudly berate people for the impending failure of their establishment, mercilessly criticizing inadequate job performance, inspecting liquor bottles for contamination, and trashing dirty kitchens. But that eventually gives way to Taffer sharing his deep knowledge, if not always patiently, of "bar science." As the show progresses, work crews remodel the failing bar to more effectively fit its market, and a mixology expert and a chef join Taffer to equip owners, managers, and staff for success.
Mashed

TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'

It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).
Mashed

Drew Barrymore Says Giving Up Alcohol Took Away 'Guilt And Dysfunction'

Anyone who has ever had a manicure knows that the setting can be likened to a confessional, or perhaps a dinner date with a close friend or significant other. Something about two human beings sitting across a table from one another, holding each other's hands, is naturally conducive to emotional intimacy. Machine Gun Kelly experienced that last year when he was on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via CBS News). "I kinda am sick of smiling all day when I don't feel like smiling," MGK said while painting Barrymore's nails a minty green color from his new unisex nail polish line. "A lot of what I do is for other people, and I haven't given myself the space and the time to say that it's okay to not be okay." Barrymore responded with trademark humor ("I don't mean to sound creepy but I like you so much more!") and then dropped a less-than-trademark personal revelation.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Souped out already? Try this sweet potato gratin instead

After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter. The trees, bare arms outstretched towards the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another’s tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I’d like, and sets before I’m done writing for the day. Before long, it will be the end of this year.I’m slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives....
Mashed

The Devastating 2009 Death Of 'The Original Celebrity Chef,' Keith Floyd

Keith Floyd was a beloved British chef who found fame across the pond for his eccentric and relatable cooking style. A prolific restaurateur, writer, and television host, Floyd started out as a journalist, then entered the army, where he oversaw the kitchens and meals in the officers' mess. He left the army and, with some acquired skills and a lot of natural talent, opened and closed several restaurants before finding his way to television in the 1980s with "Floyd on Fish," where he promptly turned the television cooking show genre on its head.
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
Mashed

Michael Voltaggio Ate At Wolfgang Puck's Spago For His Super-Private Wedding

Michael Voltaggio is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and competition cooking star. He burst onto the scene in 2009 after winning "Top Chef" and has been delighting audiences ever since. The chef stays busy between competing on "Tournament of Champions;" mentoring young chefs on his show, "Battle of the Brothers;" and opening new restaurants. His latest restaurant venture is a partnership between him and his brother, Bryan Voltaggio: their Italian-inspired restaurant Vulcania, which is nestled amongst the trees in Mammoth Mountain, California.
HAWAII STATE
Epicurious

Life of the Party

Active Time 10 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes, including cooling time. This nonalcoholic crowd pleaser is made with Ghia, one of my favorite NA apéritifs to work with. Ghia is slightly bitter, bursting with notes of citrus peel and hints of ginger. To round out this booze-free cocktail, I’ve added tart pomegranate juice and aromatic cinnamon for a warming seasonal touch. A generous splash of fresh lemon juice keeps things refreshing and easy going.
Mashed

Duff Goldman Is Ending The Chocolate Chip/oatmeal Raisin Divide

When it comes to eating desserts on the go, it's hard to top the humble cookie. Whether you want to buy one from a place like Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies or whip up a homemade batch from scratch, your sweet treat will likely be affordable, delicious, and fairly mess-free (minus a few crumbs here and there).
Mashed

Mashed

147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy