WIBW
Man arrested after leading officials on police chase in stolen car
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a police chase in a stolen car through southwestern Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, Lawrence Police Department officials and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers helped it take a suspect into custody after a foot chase in southwestern Lawrence.
WIBW
Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
1 in custody after reports of gunshots in Carbondale
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – One person is in custody following a report of gunshots in Carbondale. According to the Carbondale Police Department, they were called at midnight on Nov. 19 to the 600 block of Lawrence Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots. Officers were given a description of the suspect at the scene who […]
WIBW
One behind bars after overnight burglary leads to shots fired in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an overnight burglary led to gunshots being fired in Carbondale. The Carbondale Police Department says that just after midnight, on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to a home in the 600 block of Lawrence St. with reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
KVOE
Emporia Police clarifies AMBER Alert policy after incident involving pair of missing juveniles last week
After two Emporia children went missing briefly late last week, Emporia Police are clarifying policies when it comes to using AMBER Alerts — and officers are considering a new method of communicating when missing child cases don’t reach AMBER Alert levels. Officers announced separate searches Friday afternoon and...
Car crash shuts down South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a car crash at an intersection in South Topeka that sent one person to a local hospital. KSNT spoke with an officer from the Topeka Police Department at the scene who said the crash occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing
A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
