Quenemo, KS

WIBW

Man arrested after leading officials on police chase in stolen car

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a police chase in a stolen car through southwestern Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, Lawrence Police Department officials and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers helped it take a suspect into custody after a foot chase in southwestern Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

1 in custody after reports of gunshots in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – One person is in custody following a report of gunshots in Carbondale. According to the Carbondale Police Department, they were called at midnight on Nov. 19 to the 600 block of Lawrence Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots. Officers were given a description of the suspect at the scene who […]
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Car crash shuts down South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a car crash at an intersection in South Topeka that sent one person to a local hospital. KSNT spoke with an officer from the Topeka Police Department at the scene who said the crash occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing

A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWRENCE, KS

