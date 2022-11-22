Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
Utah State volleyball Mountain West Champions once again with 3-1 victory over San Josè State – Cache Valley Daily
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State volleyball (22-10, 11-7 MW) is going dancing for the first time since 2010 after defeating San Josè State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday night. USU, who earned a share of the 2021 regular season MW title, won its first conference...
Green accounts for five TDs in 42-23 Boise State victory over USU – Cache Valley Daily
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, Boise State’s defense intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos staved off a late rally to defeat Utah State 42-23 on Friday afternoon. Boise State (9-3, 8-0), which finished undefeated in...
Communities celebrate the coming of the holidays this weekend – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Generally, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the Christmas kick-off for many communities in and around Cache Valley. While Logan City holds their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on historic Center Street and on Saturday, Nov. 26. from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive...
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
