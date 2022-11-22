Goodfellows 112422

Riana moved to Fort Worth in September of 2021 to make a better life for her three children. Now, however, due to a change in her work situation, she finds herself in challenging circumstances.

Instead of the good job she had, she now works three jobs to care for her three children, but even so it is tough. Sadly, like too many single mothers, she said she’s not getting help from her ex-husband.

“My ex-husband has never sent birthday cards, gifts, or phone calls to let them know he cares. So I am a mom and dad to them,” she said. “It has been a struggle making ends meet, but I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they never want for anything.”

Goodfellows can help. The Star-Telegram charity has a goal of serving 12,000 children in need in Tarrant County by once again providing a $50 tax-free gift certificate for each child for new trendy clothing from Old Navy Stores.

“My oldest, who is 11, is doing wonderful in school, having all 100s, except one, which is a 93,” Riana said. “I. So proud of him and his siblings for how much they help me everyday and would love to give them the best holiday they can get. They deserve it more than anything. God bless.”

About the Goodfellows Fund

The story on the Goodfellows web site (https://www.goodfellowfundfw.com/) describes its beginning as an offshoot of the first newspaper charity drive in the United States, started by the Chicago Tribune on Dec. 10, 1909. A Chicago city attorney wrote a letter challenging his friends to donate the money they would have spent on holiday partying to charity.

A couple years later, the Advertising Club of Fort Worth staged the first local Goodfellows campaign. On the day after Thanksgiving in 1912, Publisher Amon G. Carter brought the tradition to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

To find out more, visit To apply, visit https://www.goodfellowfundfw.com. The new post office box for donations and correspondence is P.O. Box 149, Fort Worth, TX. 76101.