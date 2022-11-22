A Disneyland mystery sat unsolved for over a decade. A YouTuber just cracked the code

A YouTube creator just cracked a secret code that’s been lurking in Disneyland for over a decade, thanks to the help of his viewers.

Chris Provost runs a YouTube channel called Provost Park Pass . The channel is focused on all the secrets, tips and hacks about Disney — including Provost’s latest discovery of a mystery code on Tom Sawyer’s Island, otherwise known as the Pirate’s Lair.

His clues first started in a previous visit to the park with a friend from Europe, Provost said in his YouTube video. While touring Tom Sawyer’s Island, Provost’s friend asked why there was a painting of dancing skeletons, each with different amounts of limbs, etched into the wall.

At the time Provost figured it was a head count of how many victims the pirates had — but the real meaning was much deeper, his viewers told him.

Through his video, Provost reveals Disney’s fondness for the iconic fictional character Sherlock Holmes, which can even be seen in attractions like Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, with a silhouette of Holmes in the window of a building on the ride.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride isn’t Disney’s only tip-of-the-hat to Sherlock Holmes, though. The skeleton mural on Tom Sawyer’s Island is also connected to the detective — but in a way only people who have read Sherlock Holmes’ books would know.

“The pirate marks appear to be a “Dancing Men” code, as first mentioned in a Sherlock Holmes adventure,” one viewer told Provost in a previous video. The hint encouraged him to do some digging.

After decoding the cipher in his video with the help of Sherlock Holmes’ book, Provost is led to another unassuming, unfinished riddle on Tom Sawyer’s Island that convinces him he’s finally cracked the code.

“This riddle has been here since 2007,” Provost said in his video. The answer can be found in his video.

But has the case been truly put to rest? Something in Sherlock’s cipher might indicate there is more to be found.

“I’ve searched high and low, I’ve searched every inch of this island,” Provost said, theorizing that Disneyland may have not completed the riddle during construction of the island.

But who knows — maybe there’s more for a special persistent park-goer to find. Some commenters think there is.

