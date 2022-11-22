Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Head-on collision in St. Landry Parish leaves Plaucheville man dead
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish. According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop I was called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Hwy. 71 near Hwy 190 in Port Barre. Preliminary investigations...
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
cenlanow.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
cenlanow.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
cenlanow.com
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
LOUISIANA (KLFY) One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. The body of Stephany Fong , 32, reported missing Saturday (Nov. 19) was found inside her vehicle Monday in Bayou d’Inde near Sulphur.
cenlanow.com
Driver hurt after 18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened, State Police announced. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate...
cenlanow.com
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find...
cenlanow.com
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm. In the summer of 2020 Morrison and the victim, age 55, were participating in a game of pickleball in...
cenlanow.com
Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after the two had an argument, police initially said.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested after impersonating a federal agent
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a federal agent, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO). Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, faces charges of extortion and false personation of a police officer, according to TPSO. Around 5 p.m....
cenlanow.com
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
cenlanow.com
Study: Louisiana seat belt use lowest in nation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is reminding motorists to buckle up just in time for holiday road travel to begin. The LHSC shared some interesting statistics about Louisiana drivers in a video posted to the commission’s Facebook page. According to the video, the 2022...
cenlanow.com
Family friend of Baton Rouge native athlete hurt in UVA shooting attorney Gordon McKernan speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
cenlanow.com
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend.
cenlanow.com
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
cenlanow.com
Lionel Milton’s latest mural colors a bright time in the artist’s life
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans native Lionel Milton has unveiled his latest mural in Algiers Point. Milton was recently commissioned by a local business owner to paint a a mural in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Being inspired by the historic area, Milton was happy...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Department of Health shares local vaccination opportunities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana, reaching a five-year high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging citizens to receive their vaccinations for this flu season. Below are the locations that will be providing vaccinations locally and the time and day that citizens can receive them.
cenlanow.com
Parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
