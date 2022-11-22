ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State men’s hockey player accused of using racial slur in game

By Orri Benatar
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErHaE_0jKJnSWi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Michigan State men’s hockey player is expressing his disapproval after saying an Ohio State player repeatedly directed a racial slur toward him and then learning the player is not facing further discipline by the university or the Big Ten.

Jagger Joshua, a forward for the Spartans who is Black, wrote on Twitter on Monday night that an Ohio State player, whom he did not name, called him a racial slur multiple times during a game on Nov. 11 in East Lansing, Michigan. Joshua wrote that one of the officials heard the slur and ejected the Ohio State player.

MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds

The Big Ten investigated but ruled against further action against the Ohio State player because of a lack of evidence. The game summary shows an Ohio State player receiving a 10-minute game misconduct penalty during the second period, which results in ejection. NBC4 is not naming the player at this time.

“The inaction [of further discipline] has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua wrote. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game. I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”

The Big Ten said in a statement Tuesday that it evaluated video and information from both teams and the officiating crew and that it supported the decision to eject the Ohio State player.

“Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action,” the statement read.

The ejected player, a senior, has continued to appear in Ohio State games since then, and he also overlapped on the roster for one season with Dakota Joshua, Jagger’s older brother, who’s now playing in the NHL.

Busiest travel day? See all the flights taking off today

Ohio State acknowledged the incident and that it cooperated with the Big Ten’s investigation. Neither it nor the Big Ten in their statements named the accused Ohio State player or refuted any of the details in Joshua’s account. Both emphasized their efforts to create inclusive environments.

“Ohio State … worked collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference to come to a resolution in response to the allegation of misconduct toward the Big Ten sportsmanship policy,” a statement read. “Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all.”

Joshua received support for speaking out from Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and from coach Adam Nightingale in a separate social media post .

“Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua, and commends him for having the courage to speak up against racial injustice,” Haller wrote. “As a department, we are committed to providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete in a space free from discrimination, racism or hate.”

The Buckeyes (8-5-1), who lost that game 4-3 to the Spartans, are ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com rankings. Their next game is Friday against Long Island University in East Meadow, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday

If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Ohio State Apologizes for Slur, Suspends Hockey Player

For the second time in as many days, Ohio State University addressed accusations that a member of its men's hockey team directed a racial slur at a Michigan State player several times during a recent game between the schools. MSU senior forward Jagger Joshua tweeted Monday that he had been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy