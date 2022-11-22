Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?. We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks. Patrick...
Fulton Street Farmers Market joins Black Friday shopping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year with customers swarming retail stores to score the best deals on gifts for the holiday season. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown in popularity, some small businesses have found it difficult...
Expo on Small Business Saturday showcases minority-owned businesses in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On its sixth year, the Small Business Saturday Black-Owned Pop Up Shop was held at the Baxter Community Center in Grand Rapids. Dawn Brown, a participant, said being involved in the expo meant a lot. Her daughter, Maneeka Beasley, owns Cakes By The Jar, a small bakery business in West Michigan.
West side businesses to offer special deals, live music for Small Business Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collection of local businesses in the city’s west side and Monroe Center-area are offering a bundle of deals and experiences for this year’s Small Business Saturday. Deemed their 2nd-annual “Holly Sip and Shop Hop,” organizer and Art of Life Gallery co-owner Tia...
Christmas light show brings holiday cheer to Bristolwood Drive in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's all eyes on Christmas, and light displays are starting to return to West Michigan. All it takes is one look at Mitchell Scheckel's house to know he's a big fan of the holidays. "I love Christmas," says Scheckel. "I drove...
Small Business Saturday is a great way to support your local community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to shop local and keep money inside of your community. This is the 13th Small Business Saturday since the day was founded by American Express in 2010. The following year, the Small Business Association (SBA) officially co-sponsored the event.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Grand Rapids family helps adopted daughter reunite with her birth siblings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the need for adoptive families, and teens in foster care. A West Michigan mother and author decided to share her children's adoption story. Plus, the daughter’s reunion with her birth sisters. Susan...
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport braces for busiest travel day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gerald R. Ford International Airport officials anticipating 75,000 people this Thanksgiving holiday season, they are asking flyers to give themselves some extra time in light of the increased travel numbers. “That is near 100% of the traffic levels we saw in 2019, and, of...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Identifying changes in your older relatives: How to spot subtle signs of early dementia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here and many families will spend time together catching up on the events of the past year. It's possible you may notice some changes in older relatives. Some may be seem more distant or less talkative. Both could be signs of early...
West Michigan restaurants urge patience on deliveries during bad weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cold and snowy Friday night, the dining room at Mr. Pizza is mostly empty, aside from a few customers waiting for takeout orders. But don't be fooled--the lack of foot traffic isn't indicative of how busy the business really is. Owner Jacob Schoonmaker...
West Michigan non-profit hopes to raise $3.5 million to save beloved athletic and tennis club
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community is rallying together to save a beloved tennis and athletic facility. The Premier Athletic and Tennis Club in Grandville may be torn down and replaced with an apartment complex in early 2023. Calvin Soukup, 13, has been playing tennis at the club...
Toys for Tots donations down 70%
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
Food and fellowship: Mel Trotter Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 79 turkeys coming out of the many ovens of DeVos Place and incredible amounts of potatoes, gravy and corn to match, Mel Trotter Ministries continued their annual tradition of serving their community with a classic Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. “There are a lot...
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
OFF THE AIR | Why WGHN is no longer broadcasting on 92.1FM
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — As of Monday morning, you'll find static on the airwaves of WGHN-FM 92.1 due to a disagreement with the City of Grand Haven. You can listen to the radio station on their website, app, or their sister station 94.9 Grand Haven. The owner of the...
