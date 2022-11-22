ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots donations down 70%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
