Rochester, MN

Canadian Honker will stay open on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local, long-standing restaurant in downtown Rochester will keep its doors open tomorrow for the public to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. Canadian Honker has been serving up fine turkey dinners each year for the last three decades, and the annual tradition will continue tomorrow. The restaurant already...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Landing MN served up hot meals on Thanksgiving at its new day center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN celebrated their first holiday at its new day center on Thursday with Thanksgiving meals that were donated by community organizations. The Rochester Police Department, REACH and the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), People of Hope Church, Charlie's Eatery and Pub and more donated food and beverages to the day center.
ROCHESTER, MN
RST sees travel back to pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts say travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday. Stephanie and Chris Alexander are from North Carolina visiting their son for Thanksgiving. “I’m happy it's opening up...
ROCHESTER, MN
Last day for free entry at Minnesota state parks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday was the last day in 2022 for free entry at 75 state parks. The previous free state park days were in Feb., April and June, according to the DNR. Getting Minnesotans outdoors to enjoy nature and to benefit from its...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester small businesses offer deals for 'Small Business Saturday'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Saturday will be 'Small Business Day' and Janky Gear, a Med City consignment store, is celebrating by handing out scratch offs that will have prizes and deals. Paige Jehnke, the owner of Janky Gear, said the scratch offs will contain discounts, like 10%, 15% and 20% off items or...
ROCHESTER, MN
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Federal grant to support construction at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Over $500,000 in federal funding is going to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the grant was included in the appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022. Mitchell County Memorial Hospital will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA

