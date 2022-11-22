Read full article on original website
Canadian Honker will stay open on Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local, long-standing restaurant in downtown Rochester will keep its doors open tomorrow for the public to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. Canadian Honker has been serving up fine turkey dinners each year for the last three decades, and the annual tradition will continue tomorrow. The restaurant already...
The Landing MN served up hot meals on Thanksgiving at its new day center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN celebrated their first holiday at its new day center on Thursday with Thanksgiving meals that were donated by community organizations. The Rochester Police Department, REACH and the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), People of Hope Church, Charlie's Eatery and Pub and more donated food and beverages to the day center.
Rochester Salvation Army serves its annual community Thanksgiving meal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thanksgiving is a day to eat all our favorite dishes and sides but also one aimed at giving back. Thursday volunteers at the Salvation Army are serving up all the trimmings including turkey, gravy, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie. The Salvation Army prepared to serve at...
RST sees travel back to pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving holiday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts say travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday. Stephanie and Chris Alexander are from North Carolina visiting their son for Thanksgiving. “I’m happy it's opening up...
Last day for free entry at Minnesota state parks
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday was the last day in 2022 for free entry at 75 state parks. The previous free state park days were in Feb., April and June, according to the DNR. Getting Minnesotans outdoors to enjoy nature and to benefit from its...
Rochester small businesses offer deals for 'Small Business Saturday'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Saturday will be 'Small Business Day' and Janky Gear, a Med City consignment store, is celebrating by handing out scratch offs that will have prizes and deals. Paige Jehnke, the owner of Janky Gear, said the scratch offs will contain discounts, like 10%, 15% and 20% off items or...
Hundreds of runners come out to race in Rochester Turkey Trot 5K Marathon
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Runners across the country got up bright and early this morning to participate in the Turkey Trot 5K Marathon including in Rochester. 1,200 runners from all over the area registered for the run. Many families came dressed up as turkeys and pilgrims in honor of the holiday.
Giving thanks to the active and fallen military service members on Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, Minn.-American Legion Post 92 Commander GIlmore said he spent the Thanksgiving holiday cherishing his fellow service members and family. While Thanksgiving does include hot food and the big football game, Gilmore said it is also the time to give thanks to military service men and women who can not be home with their families.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Federal grant to support construction at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Over $500,000 in federal funding is going to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the grant was included in the appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022. Mitchell County Memorial Hospital will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
