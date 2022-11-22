Read full article on original website
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
