Read full article on original website
Donald Libby
2d ago
we have more Natural Gas than any other country and can't get it out now Because of Environmentalist blocking passage because of Fracking. Look it up.
Reply(3)
17
Mary Louise Zane Farrar
2d ago
So because of renewable energy Maine people have to suffer with high oil prices , gas ,food, clothing, and now electricity. Maine people are suffering. Have to have everything all at once that’s how it works right.
Reply
10
Mr. DAT
2d ago
Dumacraps will come up with some SCAM and speaking of scams this solar farm 15% savings as far as l'm concerned has B.S. all over it.
Reply(7)
21
Related
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
themainewire.com
Maine GOP: Not Our Fault We Lost Big Races
The Maine Republican Party is not to blame for Maine Republicans losing early and often on Election Day, according to Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas and GOP Executive Director Jason Savage. That’s the conclusion Maine’s top Republican officials reached a full two weeks after Nov. 8. “In many...
NHPR
Public Utilities Commission rejects Eversource request for help buying electricity
New Hampshire’s Public Utilities Commission has denied a request from Eversource to get involved in their upcoming auction for electricity to serve New Hampshire customers. The utility company asked state regulators to get more involved in their power purchasing process earlier this month, saying there are signs that energy markets are failing.
themainewire.com
Massachusetts, Maine Struggle to Fund Illegal Immigrant, Asylum Seeker Emergency Housing
The New England states are facing a looming crisis over how to pay for housing for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers now that federal funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is drying up. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to...
Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
WGME
Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?
(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
themainewire.com
Eight Stories Maine Media Thought Were More Interesting Than Gov. Mills’ Attack on Press Freedom
The Maine Wire revealed Monday that Gov. Janet Mills tried to lean on the Maine Press Association to establish a credentialing system for Maine media. Although the administration compared the system to Standing Committee of Correspondents, which vets and provides credentials to political reporters in Washington, D.C., Mills’ request was obviously an attempt blacklist The Maine Wire.
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
mainepublic.org
Efforts to end hunger in Maine and foster greater food equity
Food equity calls for all people to be able to grow and consume healthful and affordable food. Efforts in Maine are underway to end hunger and establish systems that lead to food equity. We’ll check in on the progress of Maine’s “Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030” plan, and the work of Good Shepherd Food Bank, among other groups focused on food equity.
Comments / 51