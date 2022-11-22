WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.

