cbs17
Recurrent Rocky Mount heroin distributor sentenced for violating federal probation after drug trafficking, DA says
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to prison after violating the terms of his federal supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Last Wednesday, Monseque Lamar Harper was sentenced to three years and four months in federal...
wbtw.com
North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.
North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinebluff man facing drug, gun charges
A 35-year-old man from Pinebluff is facing charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of firearm by felon.
WITN
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
WYFF4.com
Dispute over pigs leads to shooting in North Carolina and a 23-year-prison sentence, DA says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man will spend time at least two decades in prison after a dispute over pigs escalated into attempted murder, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. Authorities say Kenneth William McCall, 68, shot William Walker McCall, 39, during a dispute over free-ranging...
Kinston man charged in overdose death, other crimes; two others arrested after search warrant
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17. Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Murder Trafficking in Heroin Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a […]
cbs17
Man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes with weapon, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after an armed robbery took place last week. On Nov. 13 at approximately 1:18 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1221 U.S. 117 South regarding a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Suspected drug trafficker in NC busted with ‘huge amount’ of narcotics, police say
Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after police said they discovered 15.8 kilos of cocaine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion. Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton. […]
cbs17
Moore Co. man accused of burning church, Bible also charged in bank break-ins, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.
cbs17
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
publicradioeast.org
No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates
North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
