Benson, NC

wbtw.com

North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff man facing drug, gun charges

A 35-year-old man from Pinebluff is facing charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of firearm by felon.
PINEBLUFF, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Moore Co. man accused of burning church, Bible also charged in bank break-ins, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC

