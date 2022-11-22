Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’

A man is in custody after two people were fatally shot in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about two people being shot around 2 a.m. at 1270 Spring Street, near the Dunkin’ coffee and baked goods shop and the Spectrum on Spring apartment complex, police said.

Phillip Mills is accused of firing shots at the victims multiple times, wounding them in their upper and lower torsos, according to a statement. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Shawn Parker of Lithonia and 21-year-old Memphis Waddell of Forsyth.

Mills was arrested a short time later and taken to the Fulton County jail. He faces two counts each of murder and aggravated assault. No other details were released about the case.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by Parker’s family to help with funeral costs, “Shawn was killed by someone he called a ‘friend.’”

“Everyone that knows Shawn knows that he was a joy to be around, and had a heart of gold. Shawn loved and lived life to the fullest,” the family wrote.

