Georgia State

DL76
1d ago

Dear Lindsey, Your business was to the people of South Carolina! You had no business messing with Georgia and its affairs! Tim Scott, your other partner in crime, kept himself out of this as far as the people know it. Everything is not a witchhunt, as many proclaim from the Maga-Maniac cultists! Will your god Trump bail you out and pay your legal fees??

k417
2d ago

Did you tell the truth when you testified Senator, you did place your hand on the Bible and swear to tell the truth or did it burn when you placed your hand on it. Your not above the law Senator, lying will hopefully get you jail time. Your friend John McCain is watching you.

June Adkins
2d ago

they are never going to stop all this crap every one of them has lied one way or another and didn't Biden place his hand on the Bible when he was sworn in and had been lieying every since day one and still is and no one wants to investigate him or the others and I know just about everyone gets tired of the same old crap

