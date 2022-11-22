Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Launching 2 New Limited-Edition Menu Items for Fall
McDonald's is playing Tinder, but instead of trying to match single humans, the fast food chain is sticking with what it knows best and "hard launching" two new menu items just in time for cuffing season. In a "smoky meets sweet" pairing, McDonald's is introducing a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder...
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays
The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
Wendy's breakfast business is growing, and after trying it I completely understand why
I'm impressed with Wendy's breakfast, especially the potatoes and hot honey biscuit, and I'll definitely go back.
Thrillist
Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger
While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich. Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint...
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations
McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients. The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in...
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
CNBC
Nutritionist shares her top 5 'healthy' fast food orders—they include Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express
Sometimes you're just too busy to go grocery shopping, meal prep and cook at home, so you pull up to a drive-thru. Even as a nutritionist, I've been in this situation plenty of times, and it's not the end of the world. Small, sustainable changes are key to a healthy...
I tested five classic cheeseburgers – including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and a budget burger won
THERE may be no more iconic American food than a classic cheeseburger. Many fast food restaurants reputation's lie on the quality of their signature burger. Yet, with so many options to choose from, settling on a go-to burger can be difficult. So, as part of our Bang for Your Buck...
Thrillist
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger Is Back Following a Successful Summer Launch
Wagyu beef is perhaps the most elusive and exclusive meat on the planet. The name collectively represents four Japanese beef cattle breeds known for their exquisitely marbled fat, which ultimately translates to an incredible umami experience. No one would expect such a delicacy to be served at your local Arby's. But in these modern times, just about anything is possible.
Arby's Hugely Popular Waygu Steakburger Is Set To Return
If you love meaty fast food, there's a lot to be excited about right now. McDonald's is once again selling the McRib, and this return is an even bigger deal than usual because it's likely the last time McDonald's will be serving the boneless pork sandwich with pickles and barbecue sauce. And in other meat news, although Arby's is most famous for its roast beef, the fast food chain is currently offering a country-style pork rib sandwich in addition to its chicken and beef menu options.
