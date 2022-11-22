Read full article on original website
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
FRISCO - All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak ...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Recruiting Admission
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the most talked-about team in the free-agent pursuit of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently revealed that he reached out to OBJ about joining the team for their late-season stretch. The star signal caller said he called Beckham to...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision
The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'
Both the GM and owner are giddy about adding a free agent now, and potentially a Lombardi Trophy later.
Tri-City Herald
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are 'unequivocally' Super Bowl contenders following blowout win over Vikings
It's been 9,765 days since Jerry Jones hoisted the Cowboys' fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy after Dallas vanquished Pittsburgh in Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium. The 27-17 win marked the third title the Cowboys have won under Jones, who purchased the franchise less than seven years earlier. It's been over a quarter-century...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
