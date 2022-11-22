ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Recruiting Admission

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the most talked-about team in the free-agent pursuit of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently revealed that he reached out to OBJ about joining the team for their late-season stretch. The star signal caller said he called Beckham to...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad

The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
