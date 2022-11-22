Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Related
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has one of the longest highlight reels in NBA history. Not only has Curry consistently won at the highest level, but he has done so while playing arguably the most entertaining brand of basketball ever. While it is hard to single out just one...
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets Game Preview
Charlotte come into this game with more offensive talent, a rest advantage and a healthier roster, it's not often you have been able to say that this season. The Sixers game will be an interesting litmus test of where this team is at in terms of their level of play. The only way the Hornets should lose to the 76ers is if they are out hustled in terms of defense and rebounding, if they are then that's a major red flag.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances
The deep ball is starting to find the basket in Oklahoma City. The Thunder were dead last in 3-point shooting last season, and began the season near the bottom of the league between 27-30 in the league. However, as the season continues on the Thunder’s off-season shooting focus seems to...
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets were in Toronto taking on the Raptors. During the game, OG Anunoby got the ball on the fastbreak and threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant. While it wasn't a significant poster, Durant still modestly contested the shot, and Anunoby finished the impressive dunk.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
Zach Edey, No. 24 Purdue power past West Virginia
Seven-foot-4 Zach Edey produced 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 24 Purdue led from start to finish in an
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers
Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland
For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record. After enduring
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
Comments / 0