Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Justin Thomas warns Max Homa to stay away from Bones
It looks like the PGA Tour's 2023 PIP race is already on as Justin Thomas has jokingly warned new dad Max Homa to keep his hands off his legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Homa recently took part in a PGA Tour video with Phil Mickelson's former looper, promoting the tour's official cloud cover.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!
The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
Post Register
Scott trails by 1 at Australian PGA; Cameron Smith 3 back
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups — Min Woo Lee, Jason...
Renovation to the 13th tee box at Augusta National Golf Club looks to be complete, ready for Masters 2023
The 13th hole at Augusta National has long been a place of possibility for players looking to make a move up the leaderboard at the 11th hour. In 2022, the hole played a mere 510 yards, and with the opportunity to cut the corner, it could play much shorter. To...
Michelle Wie West Defends LPGA Tour After Sponsor Event No-Show
The American has explained the absence of LPGA Tour players at a CME Group dinner must have been a misunderstanding
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
New Aerial Shots of Augusta National Show Extended 13th Hole
The famed par-5 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened ahead of the 2023 Masters.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Pros and problems of the PIP; what's on the Thanksgiving menu?
In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a detailed look into the 2022 PIP results and point out the pros and the problems. They also weigh in on the lengthening of the par-5 13th at Augusta National...
CBS Sports
2022 PGA Tour fall swing winners, losers: Rory McIlroy commands spotlight, Scottie Scheffler struggles
The final swing season of the PGA Tour is complete following the 2022 RSM Classic. Along with the conclusion of the fall swing comes a number of players who thrived and a list of player who ... well, didn't. While there are still competitive reps in the upcoming weeks on the DP World Tour, at the Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, The Match VII and PNC Championship, a bow has been put on the PGA Tour slate for the 2022 calendar year before play resumes at the Tournament of Champions in January.
BBC
Callum Tarren: English golfer heading in right direction on PGA Tour
Callum Tarren was one shot away from a possible golden ticket to the Masters. But the 32-year-old regards his tie for second at the PGA Tour's RSM Classic on Sunday as growing proof of his increasing confidence on golf's biggest circuit. And the Englishman is ready to push on even...
Yardbarker
LIV Golf's Marc Leishman 'fine not playing' majors
A major title is one of the lone things missing from Marc Leishman's list of accomplishments in professional golf, but the LIV Golf defector has come to grips with potentially not playing them regularly in the future. Leishman, 39, left the PGA Tour along with fellow Australians Cam Smith and...
Golf.com
Shopping for a golfer? They’ll love this autographed Jack Nicklaus Augusta print
Golfers rejoice: these Jack Nicklaus at Augusta prints are available in GOLF’s Pro Shop! The Golden Bear himself and famed artist Lee Wybranski both autographed these story-telling and emotion-evoking prints. Act fast, as these are limited edition. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to have this legendary signed piece at your home or office.
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.
Comments / 0