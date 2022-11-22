ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas warns Max Homa to stay away from Bones

It looks like the PGA Tour's 2023 PIP race is already on as Justin Thomas has jokingly warned new dad Max Homa to keep his hands off his legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Homa recently took part in a PGA Tour video with Phil Mickelson's former looper, promoting the tour's official cloud cover.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!

The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
Post Register

Scott trails by 1 at Australian PGA; Cameron Smith 3 back

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups — Min Woo Lee, Jason...
Golf.com

Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Tour fall swing winners, losers: Rory McIlroy commands spotlight, Scottie Scheffler struggles

The final swing season of the PGA Tour is complete following the 2022 RSM Classic. Along with the conclusion of the fall swing comes a number of players who thrived and a list of player who ... well, didn't. While there are still competitive reps in the upcoming weeks on the DP World Tour, at the Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, The Match VII and PNC Championship, a bow has been put on the PGA Tour slate for the 2022 calendar year before play resumes at the Tournament of Champions in January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

LIV Golf's Marc Leishman 'fine not playing' majors

A major title is one of the lone things missing from Marc Leishman's list of accomplishments in professional golf, but the LIV Golf defector has come to grips with potentially not playing them regularly in the future. Leishman, 39, left the PGA Tour along with fellow Australians Cam Smith and...
Golf.com

Shopping for a golfer? They’ll love this autographed Jack Nicklaus Augusta print

Golfers rejoice: these Jack Nicklaus at Augusta prints are available in GOLF’s Pro Shop! The Golden Bear himself and famed artist Lee Wybranski both autographed these story-telling and emotion-evoking prints. Act fast, as these are limited edition. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to have this legendary signed piece at your home or office.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.

Comments / 0

Community Policy