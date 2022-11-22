ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics

Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bulls Dominate Celtics 121-107 to Snap 4-Game Losing Streak

The Chicago Bulls came into Monday night's matchup against the top-seeded Boston Celtics in disarray and needing a win. Amid a four-game losing streak and dysfunction between head coach Billy Donavan and All-Star guard Zach LaVine, Chicago was spiraling toward a sunken place. Nevertheless, this underperforming team came together and...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy