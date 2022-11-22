Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’
Cedric Maxwell proved he could be the go-to guy for the Boston Celtics, but then he was forced to make some sacrifices. The post Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Video shows NBA skills trainer Rob McClanaghan altering a woman’s drink, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault. Video surveillance shows a Rhode Island man — who is facing rape and drugging charges — sprinkling something over the top of a woman’s drink before leaving a hotel bar with her, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Joe Mazzulla shows blind spot in Celtics loss to the Bulls | Brian Robb
The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season this year, despite watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Boston dropped to 13-4 on the year with the defeat but that’s still good enough for the best...
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luka Doncic: Celtics are NBA’s top team, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown its best duo
Dallas’ Luka Doncic belongs in any conversation about the best player in the NBA. The best duo and best team? He said both of those play in Boston. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday before his Mavericks played the Celtics, Doncic called Boston the NBA’s best team and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown its best duo, an opinion that’s been growing in popularity.
Mavs at Celtics GAMEDAY: Dinwiddie, Tatum Questionable as Dallas Seeks Bounce-Back Win
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to bounce back from their letdown performance against the severely shorthanded Denver Nuggets on Sunday night if they want to avoiding heading into Thanksgiving Day on a losing streak. Before the Mavs get to enjoy their turkey, dressing, and, if they're doing it right, the...
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum available to play against Mavericks
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum is officially available to play against the Mavericks, setting up a nationally-televised showdown against Luke Doncic at TD Garden. Tatum was listed as questionable on the injury report because of a left ankle sprain, but the 24-year-old is good to go and was seen getting shots up at Wednesday’s shootaround.
Don’t let Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘fool y’all,’ he was always going to play vs. Luka Doncic
BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum popped up on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of their Wednesday game against the Mavericks, there was a chance he was going to sit in the marquee nationally-televised game. He was officially questionable because of a left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Bulls.
Jayson Tatum reveals friendly trash talk with Luka Doncic after Celtics win over Mavericks
BOSTON — When it comes to individual performances, the battle between MVP candidates Jayson Tatum (37 points) and Luka Doncic (42 points) lived up to expectations on Wednesday night. Each superstar led their teams in scoring and put together a host of highlight reel plays in front of a...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Mavericks 125-112 as Jayson Tatum outduels Luka Doncic
BOSTON — The Celtics kicked off their six-game winning streak at the TD Garden on a high note Wednesday night, cruising to a 125-112 win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the Mavericks for Boston. The hosts jumped out to...
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Bulls Dominate Celtics 121-107 to Snap 4-Game Losing Streak
The Chicago Bulls came into Monday night's matchup against the top-seeded Boston Celtics in disarray and needing a win. Amid a four-game losing streak and dysfunction between head coach Billy Donavan and All-Star guard Zach LaVine, Chicago was spiraling toward a sunken place. Nevertheless, this underperforming team came together and...
Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 125-112 win vs. Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
The Boston Celtics showed what could happen on a night when nothing was falling for any of their players on the last game of their recent road trip, falling to a determined Chicago Bulls squad eager to stave off a deeper descent in the NBA standings. But then the Celtics...
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
