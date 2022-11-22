ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Chili Cook Off Nets $12,000 For Toys for Tots

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
 3 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — The beans have settled and the best chili’s at the Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) Chili Cook-Off have been decided.

In the Judge’s Choice Original Chili, Saltcreek Livestock 4-H took home first place followed by the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities in second and IOOF Columbia Lodge #32 in third.

In the Judge’s Choice Specialty, Skip Allen won first place, followed by Kingston National Bank in Second and Tigers Youth Softball in Third.

However, Tigers Youth Softball was the people’s choice winner followed by Allen and then Saltcreek Livestock 4-H.

The table theme contest winner went to TransCounty Title, follwoed by Attic Toppers in second place and Saltcreek Livestock 4-H in Third.

Becky Hammond, PICCA executive director called the event a great success again in 2022.

“We raised just under $12,000 for PICCA’s Toys for Tots Program this year,” she said. “We would like to thank the Savings Bank for sponsoring the event again this year, all of our 16 chili vendors that provided delicious chili for the evening, all of the businesses and individuals who donated items for the silent auction and of course Marty Hayes and his talented students from X-Perience Music.”

The event is used as a fundraiser for the annual Toys for Tots program in Pickaway County, run by the organization. Registrations are still ongoing.

Matthias Rickerd, organizer, said Toys for Tots has some changes for this year including increased eligibility requirements. People now up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level qualify, meaning if a household of 4 brings in less than $4,625 per month, they qualify and can receive toys for every child in the home.

“It’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays this year,” he said. “We’re asking people this year make an appointment or go online to the website to fill out an application.”

Rickerd said they have seen an increase in people signing up this year as so far they have about 100 people signed up for Toys for Tots up from about 80 for October last year.

“It’s going pretty well and is working the same as last year,” he said. “We have that book of toys they can look through and pick out what they way. It seems to be getting busier this year. We’ve definitely gotten more calls than usual and people are asking about it quite a year so I think the need is a little bit up than it has been in previous years. I’m expecting we’re going to be pretty busy all the way through December.”

To sign up for Toys for Tots contact PICCA at 740-477-1655. More info for toys for tots is also available online at picca.info/toys.

Hammond said next years event is already planned for Nov. 10 and they have plans to add another entry location to make things run more smoothly.

Circleville, OH
