Illinois State

Lanes reopening where possible for IL Thanksgiving travel

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Officials say drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

Cooking safety: Prevent an accidental fire this Thanksgiving

In terms of openings closest to the Tri-State, they are:

  • District 7
    • Wayne County – Interstate 64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.
    • Lawrence County – Illinois 1 roughly 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • District 9
    • Jefferson County – Interstate 57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.
    • Saline County – Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Before heading out, bookmark this mobile-friendly website to check travel conditions. For more information on IDOT projects, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

