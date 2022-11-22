ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning.

The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored.

Grinch loots Carmi Christmas Elves’ boots in unsolved burglary

Authorities say this issue was caused by a water leak, which has left that area with very low or no water pressure. This wasn’t the only problem some residents woke up to on Monday.

Officials also mentioned that they were aware of power problems that impacted many residents. Since then, the mayor’s office tells us there are no city-wide power outages and the issue has since been resolved. We’re told the outages were caused by a power surge in the area.

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beech Grove under boil water advisory

BEECH GROVE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Beech Grove Water District is now under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District are currently seeing a disruption in service due to a water main break in Sebree. Customers will have little water pressure the remainder […]
BEECH GROVE, KY
freedom929.com

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK

(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
OLNEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson fire officials warn of ‘exploding turkeys’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Henderson Fire Department is hoping to keep families safe from “exploding turkeys”. With its short cooking time, deep frying has become a popular method of cooking the holiday turkey. However, officials warn this method could potentially be dangerous if done wrong. Henderson Fire officials have […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lanes reopening where possible for IL Thanksgiving travel

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption. Officials say drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Logan’s Promise offers safe rides for Thanksgiving

INDIANA (WEHT) – A local organization is offering safe rides home this Thanksgiving weekend. Logan’s Promise is offering rides through Lyft. All you have to do is use the code “Safe Giving 2022.” The code is valid until November 27 from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. This is for Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman killed in Uniontown fire identified

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire. Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning. Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived. The […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course

Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Car overturns in Evansville crash

Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

