Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning.

The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored.

Authorities say this issue was caused by a water leak, which has left that area with very low or no water pressure. This wasn’t the only problem some residents woke up to on Monday.

Officials also mentioned that they were aware of power problems that impacted many residents. Since then, the mayor’s office tells us there are no city-wide power outages and the issue has since been resolved. We’re told the outages were caused by a power surge in the area.

