Kansas State

President of Kansas teachers union calls Pompeo messaging on education a ‘scare tactic’

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Kansas branch of the American Federation of Teachers is standing behind the president of their national organization after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called her the “most dangerous person in the world.”

In an interview published Monday in Semafor, Pompeo said teachers would be “the most likely to take our Republic down.” He compared Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

”I get asked ‘who’s the most dangerous person in the world? Is it Chairman Kim, is it Xi Jinping?’ The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten. It’s not a close call,” said Pompeo, who served as former President Donald Trump’s CIA director before his elevation to secretary of state.

Pompeo, a former Wichita congressman who is signaling a possible 2024 presidential run , doubled down on the rhetoric Tuesday on Twitter.

“Our greatest long-term threat isn’t an external enemy,” he said. “It’s teachers unions that push toxic wokeness on kids instead of teaching real American history, reading and math.”

In an interview with The Star Ron Hobert, President of AFT-Kansas, defended Weingarten. He lumped Pompeo in with a broader conservative movement that has taken aim at public school curriculum and teachers unions.

“I think all of these conservatives are petrified that we have a voice and we’re using it and we’re united and we’re advocating for what’s best for our students and our teachers,” Hobert said.

“They’re using critical race theory and LGBTQ issues to scare people. They’re scare tactics. They don’t look at the whole picture they just look at one slice of the picture and it gets people up in arms.”

Pompeo’s messaging follows a pattern among Kansas Republicans.

In the past year, Kansas lawmakers have sought to pass legislation allowing parents to challenge school curriculum. Lawmakers have also falsely claimed critical race theory, a law school-level theory examining institutional racism, is taught in Kansas classrooms.

Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt focused on these issues in his failed campaign for governor, often claiming Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favored the wants of teachers unions over students and parents.

Terry Tiger
1d ago

he hasn't even announced yet and has already started mudslinging. which should be outlawed

9
anita johnson
1d ago

Mike Pompeo is a has been. He proved he is anti American when he was Secretary of State. He was a disservice to the job. Him calling woke when the GOP has all but put gags on teachers in their states. They r afraid of sexuality and kids asking questions. They r afraid of teaching real American history,which involves racism at every level in American history and every institution created by white men. The GOP r pushing the lie of woke and they r banning books at every level. We will eventually have to ban the Bible because it contains sex,wars,racism and all the other things they r afraid of. Censorship is Communism. No to Mike Pompeo. He is too old and to shook to be an effective leader.

2
Rodney Wallace
1d ago

And Pompeo would be right. The unions use to be great for workers, now they are just political lobbyists who support the wrong candidates to lead.

3
