Hanover Township, PA

Child sent to hospital after hit by car in Hanover Twp.

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child riding a scooter was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car near an elementary school in Hanover Township.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Park Avenue next to the Lee Park Elementary School.

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

Police tell Eyewitness News the child was riding their scooter when they were hit by a car. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on his current condition.

