Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
CITRA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit

A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
ATLANTA, GA
WCJB

No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire. Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave. The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away. Crews were able to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

OPD are helping feed families in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need. The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need. The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL

