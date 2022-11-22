STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gladys Thompson (née Uldal), 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cypress Park Hospice in Sun City Center, Fl. A 1945 graduate of Port Richmond High School, she continued her education at Norwegian Lutheran Deaconess Home and Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and received her RN degree in 1948. She worked at US Public Health Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom. She returned to work 1971 as a nursing supervisor at Eger Nursing Home. Married to Robert Thompson in 1953, she and Bob raised three children on Staten Island where they were long time members of Immanuel Union Church. She retired to Florida in 1987. She is survived by her children Ruth, Beth (Ray Moorhouse), and Ted (Karen); grandchildren Tyler (Laura) and Christian, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and so many who are related in her heart. For the full obit, click here.

