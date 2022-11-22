Read full article on original website
Staten Islander launches new dating, social groups for developmentally disabled young adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As a child, Victoria Bennett, 28, used to tag along with her father, a photographer who shot photos for the Grace Foundation, an organization committed to support and education for children/adults impacted by autism spectrum disorder. “Those events I went to with my dad always stuck...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Carol Bullock, head of Staten Island Pride Center, appointed to NYC Commission on Gender Equity
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Pride Center Executive Director Carol Bullock has been named to the New York City Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) by Mayor Eric Adams. “I look forward to the continued collaboration across our agencies to reinforce equity and dismantle institutionalized practices that have been unfair for too long to people across our city,” said Adams.
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
A few holiday tips for eating on a budget as ShopRite donates 1,700 gift cards to Staten Island food pantries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mannix Family Supermarkets and ShopRite recently donated over 1,700 ShopRite gift cards to 36 borough food pantries and community organizations. The gift was presented at a celebration in the mid-Island store — 2656 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp. Assemblyman Michael Tannousis joined store owner...
‘Some people eat to live, while others live to eat’: More than 200 attend Poor People’s Dinner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 200 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bloomfield to mark the 25th annual Poor People’s Dinner, where attendees shared their stories of service and expressed their gratitude for the work Project Hospitality does to help the borough’s homeless population.
Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Baby Aleia Widlund of Rosebank has been through more medically than most adults. She is three months old. The second daughter of Patrick and Tara Widlund, Aleia has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that requires a liver transplant. Tara, a surgical technician, and Patrick, a Local 3 electrician, are also the parents of Freya, 18 months old.
Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
5,000 volunteers, 700 clowns and more: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by the numbers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will fill the streets of New York City on Thursday with music, floats, balloons, dancing stars and Santa Claus. The parade starts at 77th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan, with participants marching the route from Central...
‘Winter Wonderland’ returns to Richmond Road: Casale Jewelers to host NYC Christmas tree lighting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Casale Jewelers is preparing for its seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival on Richmond Road in Dongan Hills with the festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022. The free Dec. 5 event is set to take place in front...
Best global eats on S.I. as Al Watan, a global marketplace, adds halal meats to East Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While only one year in existence, Al Watan’s halal inventory has established a loyal fanbase from around the borough. The market features fresh produce, an extensive spice selection, dairy, frozen product and prepared foods, teas, breads and sweets. At the heart of the Dongan Hills operation is a butcher shop with meats sliced to order plus whole baby goats and lambs for a feast at home.
Love Stories: They began as co-workers. Then friends. Then a proposal and a wedding – in the very spot they met. Meet Erin & Michael.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Erin Tschopp and MIchael Castellano knew their souls were in sync when they caught each other’s eye for the very time. It was nine years ago, in 2013. She was 20. He was 23.
Monsignor Farrell H.S. launches cutting-edge law program | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monsignor Farrell High School has launched a new cutting-edge program in the field of law. The Oakwood high school has created the Institute for Law & Public Policy, which will consist of pertinent elective law classes, a lecture series, a speech and debate team, and experiential opportunities, such as courtroom observations, shadow days, mentorships and internships.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 8 photos show unusual balloons through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features four new balloons that are sure to dazzle onlookers with their sleek, detailed designs. However, the balloons that line the streets of Manhattan during the iconic annual event haven’t always been as well-crafted as those we see today.
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Staten Island lotto purchase nets nearly $20,000 prize
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A South Shore store sold a lotto ticket worth nearly $20,000, state lottery officials announced Tuesday. Citi Bagels and Deli at the intersection of Amboy Road and Penton Street in Pleasant Plains sold the lucky Take 5 ticket worth $17,514, according to the New York Lottery.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gladys Thompson (née Uldal), 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cypress Park Hospice in Sun City Center, Fl. A 1945 graduate of Port Richmond High School, she continued her education at Norwegian Lutheran Deaconess Home and Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and received her RN degree in 1948. She worked at US Public Health Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom. She returned to work 1971 as a nursing supervisor at Eger Nursing Home. Married to Robert Thompson in 1953, she and Bob raised three children on Staten Island where they were long time members of Immanuel Union Church. She retired to Florida in 1987. She is survived by her children Ruth, Beth (Ray Moorhouse), and Ted (Karen); grandchildren Tyler (Laura) and Christian, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and so many who are related in her heart. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Maps show how Staten Island moved from blue to red in the 2022 governor’s election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was not long ago that Staten Island voters leaned toward the Democratic choice for governor — it was, in fact, just eight years ago in November 2014 that 54.4% of the borough selected then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. When it comes to the state’s top...
