New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Carol Bullock, head of Staten Island Pride Center, appointed to NYC Commission on Gender Equity

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Pride Center Executive Director Carol Bullock has been named to the New York City Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) by Mayor Eric Adams. “I look forward to the continued collaboration across our agencies to reinforce equity and dismantle institutionalized practices that have been unfair for too long to people across our city,” said Adams.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Baby Aleia Widlund of Rosebank has been through more medically than most adults. She is three months old. The second daughter of Patrick and Tara Widlund, Aleia has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that requires a liver transplant. Tara, a surgical technician, and Patrick, a Local 3 electrician, are also the parents of Freya, 18 months old.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on S.I. as Al Watan, a global marketplace, adds halal meats to East Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While only one year in existence, Al Watan’s halal inventory has established a loyal fanbase from around the borough. The market features fresh produce, an extensive spice selection, dairy, frozen product and prepared foods, teas, breads and sweets. At the heart of the Dongan Hills operation is a butcher shop with meats sliced to order plus whole baby goats and lambs for a feast at home.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Monsignor Farrell H.S. launches cutting-edge law program | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monsignor Farrell High School has launched a new cutting-edge program in the field of law. The Oakwood high school has created the Institute for Law & Public Policy, which will consist of pertinent elective law classes, a lecture series, a speech and debate team, and experiential opportunities, such as courtroom observations, shadow days, mentorships and internships.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gladys Thompson (née Uldal), 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cypress Park Hospice in Sun City Center, Fl. A 1945 graduate of Port Richmond High School, she continued her education at Norwegian Lutheran Deaconess Home and Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and received her RN degree in 1948. She worked at US Public Health Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom. She returned to work 1971 as a nursing supervisor at Eger Nursing Home. Married to Robert Thompson in 1953, she and Bob raised three children on Staten Island where they were long time members of Immanuel Union Church. She retired to Florida in 1987. She is survived by her children Ruth, Beth (Ray Moorhouse), and Ted (Karen); grandchildren Tyler (Laura) and Christian, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and so many who are related in her heart. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
