Janice McIntosh Announces Her Candidacy for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative, Southern USA

There are a lot of reasons to start a business in Florida – the state’s government keeps requirements and business taxes low. There is no personal income, no capital gains or death taxes. Although Florida is a great place to start a business, the process can be a little tricky and time-consuming. For example, do you know about obtaining an EIN number in Florida? Do you know what an EIN number is? You’ll need to find out these details and more before launching your business. Here are our top tips for starting your business in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO