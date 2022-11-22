Read full article on original website
Central Dakota Ag Day Dec. 16th In Carrington
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – A veterinarian’s perspective on cow health, a weed scientist’s recommendation for improving pastures and an economist’s forecast of livestock prices – these are a sampling of topics to be covered during the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The livestock presentations are among 16 concurrent sessions that will be offered during the daylong event.
Valley City Garbage Pick Up Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City Hall, Public Works Office, and the Transfer station will be closed November 24th f0or Thanksgiving. Thursday, November 23rd garbage pick up will be on Wednesday, November 23rd. On Friday November 25th garbage pick up will follow the regular scheduled route.
Donnly Haugland
Donnly Haugland, 51, Jamestown, ND died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his. Donnly was born April 10, 1971 at New Rockford, ND, the son of Sigurd Arnold. and Delores (Hoyt) Haugland. He attended school at Glenfield/Sutton/McHenry. and graduated in 1989. He then attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in.
Winona I. Rodacker
Winona I. Rodacker, 90, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022 at SMP Health-Ave Maria. Winona was born on a cold winter day – January 5, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. She grew up on the family farm NE of Bismarck and attended rural school near Baldwin, ND. Winona graduated in 1951 from Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND and received her teaching certificate. She taught in one room schools, including one year at Turtle Lake, ND, then three years at Robinson, ND. Winona spent a year at Walla Walla, WA and three years at Chattanooga, TN going to college and working. She met Emil Rodacker while teaching at a rural school near his home. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1959 in Bismarck and they lived on the Rodacker farm until 1977 when they moved to Jamestown.
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
Walter A. Fadness
Walter A. Fadness, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the ND Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on November 20, 2022. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be in the Spring at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue and open at the new location December 6th. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101. The move will allow the Chamber to better serve members of...
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen, 81, Valley City, ND passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on November 23, 2022. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements which are pending at this time.
Hundreds celebrate city Christmas tree lighting and Downtown Ice Rink opening
(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown Broadway Square was filled with hundreds of onlookers and prospective skaters on Tuesday night for the annual Tree Lighting and Rink Opening ceremony. The air was filled with Christmas music and holiday cheers as the crowd counted down to the final seconds before the official lighting of Fargo's Christmas Tree in Downtown Broadway. The tree shifted colors to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" sung by a choir from NDSU. Dozens of families took pictures in front of the scintillating tree, while others excitedly rushed onto the ice to test their skates for the first time this winter. Reindeer also stood in attendance near the southeast end of the plaza, with dozens watching and looking at the animals.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
Jamestown Wants To Add More Police To Force
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire some part time help. During a committee of the city Finance and Legal committee, Police Chief Scott Edinger appeared to ask for approval of adding four part-time licensed police officers to his staff. The officers would be paid $35 dollars an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week.
The Coffee Cup Cafe is brewing something excellent
Gentle conversation permeates the air, along with the aroma of bacon, eggs…and of course, coffee, the cafe’s namesake that seems to go well with just about everything on the menu. The Coffee Cup Cafe doesn’t specialize in breakfast, but it certainly provides some of the best in Valley...
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Jimmie Athletes Promote The Arts Center
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.Com) – University of Jamestown basketball standouts, Mason Walters and Hannah DeMars, dropped in and experienced some of the activities at The Arts Center for themselves—including pottery. They could not believe that a town the size of Jamestown has a facility like The Arts Center and all...
