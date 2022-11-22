The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the agency began investigating allegations involving 40-year-old Joey Lynn McBee. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while working as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.

