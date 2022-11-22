ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

TBI: Ex-Union County deputy indicted, arrested

The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the agency began investigating allegations involving 40-year-old Joey Lynn McBee. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while working as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say. A former Knox County Schools employee was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, documents say. Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for minor sexual exploitation, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A former...
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
Deputy injured in pursuit through Wilson County

Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for minor sexual exploitation, police say. A former Knox County Schools employee was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, documents say. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/23 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Holiday forecast and a...
Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
ACSO: Man arrested and charged with robbery after holding two employees at gunpoint

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway. They said Carlos Hernandez, from Oak Ridge, was seen on video holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register. Deputies learned the description of the vehicle he used to drive away and went to work tracking him down.
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death

A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In October of 2019, Harmony Garcia reported her brother missing in Monroe County. On Halloween of this year, the sheriffs office announced they found human remains after a hunter came across them in the woods. Those remains were identified as Luke Michael Butler, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
FBI, IRS searched Farragut home

Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves. Updated: 5 hours ago. Children around the country are suffering from...
