Were deputies shunned at McAlister’s or was it a misunderstanding?
An encounter between a teen cashier and 3 Knox County deputies is gaining attention after the deputies say she refused to serve them. Her family member was killed by police at Austin-East High School in 2019.
Blount County man indicted on murder charge in woman’s fentanyl death
A Blount County man is facing a charges including second-degree murder after a woman died of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl in 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
WYSH AM 1380
TBI: Ex-Union County deputy indicted, arrested
The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the agency began investigating allegations involving 40-year-old Joey Lynn McBee. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while working as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.
Man found shot to death in car on McConnell Street
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
wvlt.tv
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
wvlt.tv
Deputy injured in pursuit through Wilson County
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving. According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
ACSO: Man arrested and charged with robbery after holding two employees at gunpoint
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway. They said Carlos Hernandez, from Oak Ridge, was seen on video holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register. Deputies learned the description of the vehicle he used to drive away and went to work tracking him down.
WATE
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
wvlt.tv
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In October of 2019, Harmony Garcia reported her brother missing in Monroe County. On Halloween of this year, the sheriffs office announced they found human remains after a hunter came across them in the woods. Those remains were identified as Luke Michael Butler, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in East Fifth Avenue shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning and two other men were found injured.
Oak Ridge man charged after armed robbery incident at gas station
An Oak Ridge man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway, according to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.
WATE
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
wvlt.tv
FBI, IRS searched Farragut home
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves. Updated: 5 hours ago. Children around the country are suffering from...
WBIR
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
WBIR
