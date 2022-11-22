ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce gets 5-star accreditation

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHV8p_0jKJgvFY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has received a five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The GRCC is one of only two chambers in New York to receive the award. Of the more than seven thousand chambers nationwide, only 142 have been given five stars.

The Chamber has been awarded for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

This is the second time the chamber has achieved the highest level of distinction. President and CEO Bob Duffy says this accomplishment is all thanks to the employees.

“It’s also a reflection of the hard work that goes on in this organization and most people don’t notice,” Duffy said. “I get to come to work everyday with 40 people who are extraordinary. In every aspect of this organization, we have managers and frontline worker that are just outstanding. We not only impact your internal systems, but also your impact on the community and what you do outside as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday. Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle. Kelsey Werzinger of […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Gird your loins!’: The Calamari Sisters return to Rochester for performances at the JCC this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center of Rochester is getting ready to welcome back the Calamari Sisters for their performance, ‘The Calamari Sisters’ Holiday Extravaganza,’ coming to the Hart Theatre Stage this weekend! The show consists of Delphine and Carmella Calamari showing audience members how to prepare the ultimate Italian holiday meal while incorporating […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy