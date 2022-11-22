ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man charged with unlawful possession of a machinegun

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4CJE_0jKJgkmn00

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Brookline man is being charged by criminal complaint with the unlawful possession of a machinegun and was detained on Friday.

Man arrested after 8 guns, 23 high-capacity magazines seized at weigh station on I-95 in Rowley

Stewart Silvestri was arrested for firearms charges on October 15th after a Trooper was called to the weigh station on I-95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. The Trooper spoke with the driver of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, 24-year-old Stewart Silvestri , and observed a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight inside the vehicle and another handgun under the driver’s seat.

According to the charging document, a subsequent search of the vehicle recovered eight privately made firearms (also known as ghost guns), hundreds of rounds of ammunition and numerous firearm parts. Two of the firearms were fully automatic pistols, classified as machine guns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzhrA_0jKJgkmn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112OFh_0jKJgkmn00

Silvestri faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

“The alleged conduct here is incredibly serious. Mr. Silvestri allegedly possessed eight unserialized and untraceable ghost guns. These dangerous weapons are nearly impossible to trace and directly contribute to the ongoing plague of gun violence we see across the nation and in our Commonwealth. Moreover, two of the firearms Mr. Silvestri allegedly possessed were machineguns capable of causing extreme harm, destruction and even mass casualties in the blink of an eye,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Firearms, including ghost guns, are deadly weapons and those who illegally possess them are a potential threat to the safety of our neighborhoods. We will identify and prosecute these individuals and seek pre-trial detention whenever possible if it will result in keeping those that pose this type of danger off our streets.”

“The illegal possession of fully automatic “ghost guns” is a federal crime that ATF takes very seriously as it threatens the safety of our communities,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division. “ATF will continue to work tirelessly with our local state and federal partners to investigate and arrest those who illegally possess firearms.”

Comments / 69

2nd Amendent SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
2d ago

Possessing a machine gun is prohibited in Massachusetts unless you have an NFA stamp AND have permission of police chief in your town. I’m guessing this guy had neither.

Reply(1)
15
mr.lover lover
2d ago

lol thug life!! bro is so gansta,now he can rap bout hard times in prison,his mix tape gonna befire, can't wait to hear it in 15 20 yrs

Reply(6)
11
Oscar
2d ago

well if he was driving like an idiot he deserves to get caught. can't be doing illegal things and causing attention lol

Reply(2)
10
 

