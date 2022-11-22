ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Flu, RSV and COVID-19: Advice from family doctors on how to get through this winter’s ‘tripledemic’

By Become an author
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago

As community-based family doctors, we have been attending to patients who showed the early warning signs of the oncoming wave of our viral season. We are now in the middle of that wave: a “tripledemic” of RSV, influenza and COVID-19.

While much of the news coverage of this viral surge has focused on overcrowded emergency rooms and intensive care units, family physicians are an important front line of protection against serious illness.

We should remember that this wave of viruses hits us every year around this time, even though this appears to be a particularly bad wave of RSV and the flu. We don’t yet know for sure why this wave is so much worse than recent years.

Observations by family doctors

Family doctors have learned important lessons through the COVID-19 pandemic that we need to apply during the current viral season.

First, the vast majority of viral infections will be mild to moderate in severity and can be managed by a family physician in an outpatient setting. Most children do not need to visit emergency rooms to seek care for viral infections.

Over the past month, our clinics have seen a surge of sick children presenting with RSV, the flu and other viruses. It has become more common to see fevers lasting longer than five days, ongoing coughs and superimposed lung and ear infections that require treatment.

In most cases, these conditions can be managed by a family physician. In a small number of cases, we reach out to our pediatric emergency colleagues to let them know a child is on their way for assessment and further management.

Second, patients should continue to seek medical care from a family doctor if they have a health concern, despite the presence of new or returning viruses. Throughout the pandemic, we have seen countless numbers of patients who delayed seeking care for serious health problems. These patients missed crucial time needed to diagnose and treat their conditions in a timely manner.

Patients should continue to see their family doctors to seek advice or treatment for a health condition, including guidance on concerning viral symptoms.

Third, we are also observing the ongoing and significant harm caused to children and young people by prolonged periods of social isolation. We are also seeing the impact of excessive screen time and social media on many of our young patients.

Accepting or imposing repeated limitations on social contact has consequences in the form of depression and anxiety. While some vulnerable people may try to avoid crowd settings during the viral season, many of our patients — especially younger ones — need to continue to find safe ways to expand and deepen their social contact with others, rather than limit it further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwLnK_0jKJgh8c00
Parents and health-care providers need to pay attention to the mental health of children and young people. (Shutterstock)

Finally, vaccination is an excellent protective measure against severe illness. And masks can help to limit transmission. COVID-19 booster shots are widely available and recommended for those over five years old. Those over 12 years old can receive the bivalent booster, which offers more protection against the omicron variant.

The flu vaccine can be given at the same time. It is strongly recommended for children ages six months and older. Masking indoors has now been recommended by the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, to help reduce transmission for those that are symptomatic and to protect those who are vulnerable to serious illness as a result of contracting RSV, the flu or COVID-19.

Supporting through the next wave

As we all push through another wave of illness, along with the pressures imposed on families, education systems and the healthcare sector, we can draw on the insights that family doctors have gained from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can be mindful of our responsibility to protect our most vulnerable by getting vaccinated, staying at home when we aren’t feeling well, and making responsible use of our medical system.

Family doctors are there to support our patients’ health, attend to chronic disease management and provide advice and direction — especially in the case of viral infections. We are there to help our patients get through this viral wave and onto the other side.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Sacramento

Doctors warn against serving up flu, COVID and RSV at your Thanksgiving gathering

SACRAMENTO -- Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback. COVID-19 fatigue is a very real thing. After more than two years of the pandemic, people are ready to move on and get back to normal. This Thanksgiving, doctors say they hope people don't entirely let their guards down at family gatherings as several winter viruses surge. "There's a whole lot of...
AOL Corp

The ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, COVID and flu is causing school closures across the U.S.: ‘It's going to be a tough winter’

Public health experts continue to warn about a trifecta of illnesses that are swirling in many parts of the country. Respiratory syncitial viruses (RSV) and flu cases are surging, causing a strain on children's hospital capacities around the U.S., while COVID-19 simmers in the background. This so-called "tripledemic" is impacting...
TENNESSEE STATE
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
TODAY.com

Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment

With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
Health

Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases

Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy