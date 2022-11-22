Read full article on original website
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
Sneaky and friends get lost in a sea of Phantom Lancer illusions in Dota 2
Some heroes in Dota 2 can be incredibly difficult to kill, especially during the late game. Though former League of Legends pro Sneaky has been learning the ins and outs of Dota over the past weeks, he hadn’t witnessed the might of Phantom Lancer (PL)—the doppelganger master—until yesterday.
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
C9 signs NA newcomer to LCS roster, overhauls Challengers lineup for 2023
Even though the team’s 2022 World Championship run came to an abrupt end this past October, Cloud9’s League of Legends division saw enough potential in the roster’s growth that it will run back a majority of the team for next year. In an announcement video, the team’s...
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list
Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
Panda Cup Invites are in for both Melee and Ultimate
Panda Cup, the Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament circuit licensed by Nintendo, has finally released the set of competitors that are qualified to compete in the Panda Cup finale. The Melee side of things has legendary players such as Hungrybox, Mang0, and Amsa. Joining them...
Blacklist International builds SEA Filipino super team for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
It’s only been a week since Blacklist International acquired a DPC slot in SEA, and the organization just announced an All-Star Dota 2 lineup to fill it today. Blacklist will be represented by an all-Filipino roster consisting of Marc “Raven” Fausto, Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Timothy “TIMS” Randrup, and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon.
Evil Geniuses round out 2023 LCS roster with two All-Pro pick-ups from 100 Thieves
After weeks of speculation and reported roster moves, League of Legends free agency is officially in full swing for the LCS. With that comes North American organizations officially signing and locking in their rosters for the 2023 season. First up is one of the brightest teams in the LCS to date, Evil Geniuses.
CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel
There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not. The title you were...
Live Gen.G LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
Coming into the 2022 season, Gen.G had put together one of the most explosive rosters of recent years. Its goal was to go big and pick up the best talents to aim for the League of Legends World Championship. The organization revamped the lineup around its star ADC player Ruler,...
What do Team USA and England players look like in FIFA 23? Checking the face scans of all 22 starters
Team USA and England are a few hours away from a World Cup clash that could either catapult the English into the Round of 16 or turn Group B on its head and leave all four nations with a chance of advancing. According to FIFA 23, USMNT beating England isn’t...
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
When will the next PlayStation be released? Next-gen PS6 release date details
Listen gamers, you’ll play your current generation Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles for the time being, and you’ll enjoy it too, as there’s not much chance of the gaming community getting a new high-end console anytime soon. So far, all we know is there’s a wait ahead of us, and it’s going to be a while.
First Capcom Cup in three years should help uncover Street Fighter 6’s hidden release date
Capcom Cup IX finally has a date, with the company confirming the final ride for Street Fighter V is hitting the big time in Hollywood from Feb. 12 to 19. That’s right, for the first time in three years, Capcom Cup is back and will bring the top Street Fighter players in the world together for one of the most competitive brackets ever put together. This will also act as the swan song for SFV as the release of Street Fighter 6 is just around the corner—or so we think.
