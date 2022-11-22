ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 23 Tennessee takes care of Colorado, 69-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball took care of Colorado inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night. The Lady Vols were coming off a tough one-point loss to Gonzaga in their final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. They bounced back with a strong performance on offense...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Two dead from gunshots wounds at East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said two people are dead after officers found their bodies inside a home in East Knoxville. According to KPD, officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday that two people were unresponsive inside a home. When officers arrived at a home in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

