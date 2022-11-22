Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
WBIR
No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.
WBIR
No. 10 Tennessee looks to close out regular season with a win against rival Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee closes the regular season on Saturday night with a road contest against Vanderbilt. The University of Tennessee has won the last three games in this rivalry. The 10th-ranked Vols are looking for their first 10-win season since 2007. They haven’t had 10 wins in the...
WBIR
Anderson County advances to state championship game for first time in school history
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County High School is going to a football state championship for the first time in school history. The Mavericks beat Red Bank in the state semifinals on Friday night 29-13 to advance. Anderson County trailed 13-0 at halftime in the game and came from...
Clinton High School 3-star player makes dream come true after committing to Vanderbilt
CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton High School student chose Vanderbilt over 30 other schools on Friday, committing to a school he has been dreaming of attending. Barrett Maddox is an offensive tackle for the Dragons. He said once he got the offer from Vandy, his decision was made. "Thank...
UT defends itself over NCAA violations, claiming former coach Pruitt 'deceived' university
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee on Monday gave its formal response to the NCAA over violations that occurred during former football head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure. Back in July, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had...
WBIR
No. 23 Tennessee takes care of Colorado, 69-51
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball took care of Colorado inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night. The Lady Vols were coming off a tough one-point loss to Gonzaga in their final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. They bounced back with a strong performance on offense...
WBIR
Coalfield comes up short in State Semis, falling to Clay County
Coalfield was down 40-13 in the second half, and the comeback comes up short. They'd lost 40-33.
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
Second 'Christkindlesmarkt' kicks off at Knoxville brewery on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ever "Christkindlesmarkt" kicked off on Saturday at Schulz Brau Brewing. The event includes a large holiday market, live music, as well as visits from both Santa Clause and Krampus. The event started in 2021, and the brewery said they wanted to do something festive for...
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
KPD: Two dead from gunshots wounds at East Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said two people are dead after officers found their bodies inside a home in East Knoxville. According to KPD, officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday that two people were unresponsive inside a home. When officers arrived at a home in...
WBIR
Newfound Gap Road closed and no burn permits issued in Wears Valley due to winds
Newfound Gap Road runs from Gatlinburg, TN, to Cherokee, NC. Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said the road would be temporarily closed due to high winds.
Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
WBIR
It's Christmas time in the city of Knoxville
Friday is the official start of Knoxville's Christmas in the City! There's ice skating, live music, and thousands of Christmas lights!
'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
Old City Market hosts artists and makers for Small Business Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old City Market is a seasonal event in downtown Knoxville where artists and makers gather to show off their work and make some sales. On Saturday, it kicked off with more than 25 vendors all gathered for Small Business Saturday. The day is meant to...
WBIR
'I think happiness is in the air' | Ukrainian refugees in Knoxville looking forward to the holidays
A family arrived in the U.S. in July as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Now, they're looking forward to celebrating the holidays in Knoxville.
Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving. According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
Comments / 1