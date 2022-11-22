4 Steps to Take if Your Vehicle Is Involved in an Unfixable Car Recall, According to Consumer Reports

Read full article on original website
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports
Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Consumer Reports Recommends Potentially Fixing the Car You Own as Used Car Prices Continue to Rise
Consumer Reports weighs the benefits and risks to repairing and fixing your used car instead of buying a new one. The post Consumer Reports Recommends Potentially Fixing the Car You Own as Used Car Prices Continue to Rise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports on Warming Up Your Car Before Driving in 2022
Consumer Reports says that warming your car before driving used to be necessary with older cars, but modern engines don't need such a process. The post Consumer Reports on Warming Up Your Car Before Driving in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Cars You Can Count On: Highlights From Consumer Reports' Latest Car Reliability Survey
Shopping for a new car tends to be an anxiety-ridden process. It’s one of the largest single purchases many people make, and no one wants to waste money—or time—on a model that will be a regular at the repair shop. Fortunately, CR can guide you to the...
Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas
Consumer Reports finds that electric vehicles continue to have problems with reliability. The post Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Is More Reliable: Ford’s F-150 PowerBoost or Toyota’s Tundra i-FORCE MAX?
If you're wary of hybrid dependability, you'll want to see the issues these two pioneers have faced. The post Which Is More Reliable: Ford’s F-150 PowerBoost or Toyota’s Tundra i-FORCE MAX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Automaker Has 5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
Here's a look at Volvo's current lineup of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVS). With five PHEVs, the automaker currently offers the most in the U.S. market. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain
Maintaining a car is vital. These 6 Toyota models are the least expensive cars to maintain. The post 6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Significant milestone’ for Cat’s battery electric mining truck
Caterpillar says that it has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck with support from key mining customers participating in the company’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited. These customers...
