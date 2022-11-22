WATCH: 82-year-old man injured after carjacking outside Broward gas station, cops say

Detectives are trying to track down the suspects involved in a carjacking caught on video that left an 82-year-old man injured at a South Florida gas station.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released security footage from the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd. where the Nov. 5 carjacking occurred.

In the video, five males are seen approaching the victim as he pulls into a parking space at the gas station in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the victim, one of the guys told him that his red Volkswagen Jetta had a broken taillight. When he got out of his car to take a look, one of the males hopped into the vehicle while it was still running.

Detectives say the victim then tried to pull the carjacker out of his car before he was pushed to the ground — sustaining minor injuries. One carjacker sped away in the stolen vehicle and the rest fled on foot, the video shows.

The vehicle was recovered in Fort Lauderdale, but the carjackers remain on the loose, the sheriff’s office said. The victim said one of the carjackers had a distinguishable limp in one of his legs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident or the identities of the carjackers to contact Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. To remain anonymous, people are encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477), visiting browardcrimestoppers.org , or dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.