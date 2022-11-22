Read full article on original website
Mary Mable Sisneros ( October 11, 1946 – November 11, 2022 ) Mary Mable Sisneros was born on October 11, 1946, in Raton, NM to Guadalupe and Fidel Armijo and went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents – Guadalupe…
Services Announced for Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez
Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez passed away peacefully November 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 75. She was born in Raton, New Mexico on January 28, 1947. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 with Rosary at 11:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass at St Patrick’s/St Joseph’s Church in Raton. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery.
In Loving Memory of Elaine Ann Kennedy
( March 30, 1933 – November 24, 2022 ) Elaine Ann Kennedy died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Des Moines, New Mexico, on the morning of November 24, 2022, at the age of 89. It makes perfect sense that she joined the angels on Thanksgiving Day, which is full of things she held dear — her family, bonding over good meals she so often made with love and giving thanks.
