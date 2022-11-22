( March 30, 1933 – November 24, 2022 ) Elaine Ann Kennedy died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Des Moines, New Mexico, on the morning of November 24, 2022, at the age of 89. It makes perfect sense that she joined the angels on Thanksgiving Day, which is full of things she held dear — her family, bonding over good meals she so often made with love and giving thanks.

