Atlantic City, NJ

Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon gun control law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set go...
OREGON STATE
No. 5 Iowa St. 80, Michigan St. 49

MICHIGAN ST. (6-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Joiner 1-4, Visscher 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Hagemann 0-3, McDaniel 0-3, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1, Kimball 0-3, Rewers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parks 3, Hallock 2, McDaniel 1, Ayrault 1) Turnovers: 16...
IOWA CITY, IA
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 9 to 14. inches above 3000 feet and 5 to 10 inches below 3000 feet. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, mainly above. 3000 feet. * WHEN...From Saturday...
WASHINGTON STATE
IOWA STATE 81, VILLANOVA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .455, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Kalscheur 5-15, Kunc 2-5, Grill 1-4, Osunniyi 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osunniyi 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Holmes 4, Lipsey 4, Osunniyi 3, Jones 2, Grill, Kunc, Ward). Steals: 12 (Holmes 3,...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA

