Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
Stunning Cyberpunk 2077 4K update overhauls every character
This Cyberpunk 2077 mod upscales all of the male and female NPC skin textures to squeaky 4K resolution - these characters might have more pores than I do at this point. Modder XilaMonstrr also offers upscaled eyes and brows, cyberware, makeup and tattoo textures for your hero, elevating the game to the level of realism that CD Projekt Red envisioned for their adaptation of the dystopian world. You might be interested in these 4K and 8K resolution mods for the environmental surface textures in the city, though running all of these mods simultaneously might require a PC blessed by Hephaestus himself. Or, alternatively, set up a gaming session in an ice cave. I'm sure that won't be a safety hazard and a half.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases K-2SO for Season 2
Since Star Wars: Andor has officially wrapped up its first season the wait for season two, already confirmed to be its final batch of episodes has begun. The prequel series to Rogue One will move the action even closer to the 2016 Star Wars movie, and one of the big ways that it will seemingly do that is by bringing back the fan-favorite droid K-2SO (performed and voiced by Alan Tudyk in the film). Speaking with Collider, Andor creator Tony Gilroy seemed to all but confirm that the character's presence will be felt in the second batch of episodes.
itechpost.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Glitches Are Breaking the Game in Hilarious Ways
Video games aren't perfect, but that doesn't mean players can't make the most out of the mistakes they are given. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players have discovered a couple of glitches that are too hilarious not to do, but can be exploited to give an unfair advantage when abused.
The Verge
One of the best Star Wars games in years is free on Epic right now
If you haven’t sampled the delights of Star Wars: Squadrons, the space dogfighting game from EA’s Motive Studio, you might be interested to know it’s available free on the Epic Games Store for the next week. That’s down from its regular price of $39.99. In case...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Super Saiyan 3 Goku in New Promo
Dragon Ball Super has kept fans waiting for a manga update long enough! Not long ago, netizens learned the hit series was ready to make a comeback, and there are only a few weeks to go before Goku kicks off a new arc. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is hyping the manga's return, and we have been given a look at Super Saiyan 3 Goku to pump up ourselves.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Avatar’ throws shade at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as a nerve-shredding flick finds itself in the streaming boiler
Avatar: The Way of Water is more than just a sequel to a sci-fi blockbuster from the late 2000s. The upcoming movie is the long-anticipated follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in cinematic history, surpassed only by Avengers: Endgame for a brief while until it reclaimed its crown with a limited re-release. As such, James Cameron is not only fighting his previous streak, but also going toe-to-toe with the biggest MCU movie in a completely different climate. The only question that remains is this: Will it actually manage to rise the box office challenge of its predecessor?
IGN
Battlefield Can't Keep Up With Call of Duty, Says Sony
Sony has now included EA's Battlefield franchise in its arguments against Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the shooter can't keep up with Call of Duty. As reported by PC Gamer, Sony said in its response to the UK government's investigation into the merger that Call of Duty has found unparalleled success that no other shooter can compete, even Battlefield.
ComicBook
PS5 Fans Surprised With New Quality of Life Update
It looks like PlayStation 5 owners have been surprised with a new update to the console that improves one notable feature. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known that Sony has had some additional work to do with the platform's user interface. And while Sony has taken these criticisms to heart and has made small tweaks over time, not all of the PS5's annoyances have gone away. Fortunately, in regard to the "Explore" section of the PS5, it looks like it has now been altered to resemble what was previously seen on PS4.
ComicBook
DC Just Changed Everything About One Crisis on Infinite Earths Character
The DC universe is headed into some unique directions in the near future, between the upcoming conclusion of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and the subsequent launch of the "Dawn of DC" year-long storyline. The former event has been pulling an ever-growing number of characters into its orbit, telling a story that homages swaths of canon and previous Crisis events in the process. This week's Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 is absolutely no exception to that, delivering a detail that completely recontextualizes a key character from the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths decades prior. Spoilers for Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 from Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver, Freddie E. Williams II, Jack Herbert, Adriano Lucas, and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls 6 Has Bad News for Some Fans
Xbox has some bad news for those on PS5 looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox has yet to definitively say whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming to PS5. The expectation is it won't, but thanks to vague comments from Xbox in the past and the fact that it continues to bring some games to PlayStation consoles, there is still hope from some on PS5 that the next and long-awaited installment in the Bethesda series will come to Sony console. We still don't have anything definitive from Xbox on this front, but some new and official documents get close to putting the final nail in the coffin.
Comments / 0