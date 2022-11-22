ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

3 Lions most to blame for Thanksgiving loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. A late 22-19 lead proved tough for the Lions to hold onto late, and the real Josh Allen showed up with just under 30 seconds remaining, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players

The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Lions: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 12

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions:. The Bills have become a popular choice to play on Thanksgiving Day over the past few seasons. This week will be the third time since 2017, when head coach Sean McDermott was hired, that the team features in the matchup.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: College Sports Reporter Interested In Tom Brady

More potential suitors for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady continue to emerge. With Gisele Bundchen connected to her jiu-jitsu trainer, it might be time for Brady to get back on the dating market, as well. A notable college sports reporter has admitted that Brady, 45, is her first football "crush."
