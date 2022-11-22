Room in the Inn Hardin County has opened a location in Radcliff. The location is 1633 North Logsdon Parkway and will require transporting guests from warm blessings each night. The drive is about 25 minutes and they have acquired a bus to transport everyone each day. The facility can house all 25 people that are in the warm blessings program. They are looking for volunteers who have a CDL, in the morning around 8 am and in the evening at around 530 pm to drive the bus. For more information visit Room in the Inn Hardin County Facebook page.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO