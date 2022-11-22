Read full article on original website
Here's what happens now that Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is officially blocked
A federal judge in Texas struck down student-loan forgiveness. Here's what happens to the 26 million borrowers who applied for the debt relief.
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge declared on Thursday that President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans is unconstitutional and ordered the program to be dissolved. In a 26-page order, US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, ruled that the Biden administration...
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Investopedia
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
Student loan borrowers call on Biden to extend payment pause after a judge declares forgiveness unlawful
Borrowers are calling for the White House to extend the pause on student loan repayments given the uncertainty around President Joe Biden's widespread forgiveness program. How do you think the Biden administration should handle the student loan crisis? Email senior reporter Alicia Adamczyk to be featured in a future article.
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Biden extends federal student loan payment and interest pause as White House battles for loan forgiveness in court
President Biden once again extended the pause on federal student loan repayments as he battles for his widespread forgiveness program in court. Due to multiple lawsuits challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s widespread student loan forgiveness plan, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it is once again extending the pause on federal loan payments and interest accrual until things get sorted out.
Hoosiers react to federal judge striking down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again. “It’s too easy to change majors and umpteen years in and have a lot of loans and then will they be able to pay it back,” Indianapolis resident Brenda Shafer said.
Hear the president explain his decision to extend the pause on student loan repayment
The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments that were set to resume in January. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has the latest.
Republicans blast Biden's 'disgraceful' extension to student loan payment pause
The Biden administration's latest extension to the pause on federal student loan payments faced a chilly reception from congressional Republicans, who blasted the announcement as fiscally irresponsible.
CNBC
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments
The Biden administration is extending the pause on student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, as the administration's plan to forgive up to to $20,000 in loans is held up in court. President Biden announced the extension Tuesday in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. Student loan repayments were supposed to resume Jan. 1, 2023, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But a federal appeals court has blocked the president's student loan forgiveness program, and the administration has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate their stalled plans. For now, the fate of the...
GOP-led states press Supreme Court to keep Biden student debt forgiveness on hold
A collection of Republican-led states argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court should keep President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy on hold while the litigation around it plays out, pointing to fact that the Biden administration has extended its pause on student loan payments.
Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause. These 3 factors will determine when you need to start making payments again.
Biden just extended the student-loan payment pause through June 30, 2023 at the latest. Here's why you might get a bill earlier than that date.
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Essence
In Reaction To GOP's Student Loan Debt Relief Opposition, Biden Extends Pause To June 2023
The months-long moratorium will serve as the much-needed reprieve many borrowers need. It looks like much of the country can breath a sigh of relief, if not for the next few months at least. The Biden administration announced it is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments,...
